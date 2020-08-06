Nancy Pelosi: It's Great Joe Biden Is Not Traveling to Milwaukee to Accept the Nomination

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) voiced her support for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's decision to not go to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to accept the party's nomination during the massively-scaled back Democratic National Convention (DNC).
The Biden campaign cited health concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the United States as the primary reason for the candidate not traveling to the DNC.
And here's the official announcement from the DNC, confirming @tylerpager's scoop: Biden won't travel to Milwaukee for his acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/nQs4ZyZvzl— Daniel Strauss (@DanielStrauss4) August 5, 2020
