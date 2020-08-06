Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi: It's Great Joe Biden Is Not Traveling to Milwaukee to Accept the Nomination

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Aug 06, 2020 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) voiced her support for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's decision to not go to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to accept the party's nomination during the massively-scaled back Democratic National Convention (DNC).

The Biden campaign cited health concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the United States as the primary reason for the candidate not traveling to the DNC.

Most Popular