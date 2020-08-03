Nancy Pelosi Says the Coronavirus Has Made Voting by Mail a 'Health Issue'

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi justified the approach of having ballots mailed to voters all over the country so that they can submit their votes for the upcoming election in November because it's "a health issue" due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Pelosi told CNN on Monday it is hypocritical for President Trump to oppose universal mail-ballots because his son, Donald Trump Jr., encouraged the use of absentee ballots for the recent special election in California's 25th congressional district.