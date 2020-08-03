Nancy Pelosi
VIP

Nancy Pelosi Says the Coronavirus Has Made Voting by Mail a 'Health Issue'

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Aug 03, 2020 3:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Nancy Pelosi Says the Coronavirus Has Made Voting by Mail a 'Health Issue'

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi justified the approach of having ballots mailed to voters all over the country so that they can submit their votes for the upcoming election in November because it's "a health issue" due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Pelosi told CNN on Monday it is hypocritical for President Trump to oppose universal mail-ballots because his son, Donald Trump Jr., encouraged the use of absentee ballots for the recent special election in California's 25th congressional district.

Universal mail-ballots and absentee ballots are different in terms of execution.

To continue reading, join Townhall VIP

Your support is more vital than ever to help us continue fighting. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Dem State Senator 'Perplexed' by NY Health Commissioner at Nursing Home Hearing
Cortney O'Brien
Woke NBA Coach: Actually, I Was Wrong About Hong Kong and Free Speech, and I Regret It
Guy Benson

Trump's Newest Order Further Fulfills His America First Promise
Reagan McCarthy
Portland Official Charging Feds a Fee for Each Day the Fence Protecting the Courthouse Remains Up
Julio Rosas

Former CNN Producer: What the Silence Over Bill's Alleged Visit to Epstein's Pedophile Island Tells us About the Acela Media
Matt Vespa
'Back the Blue' Rally In Illinois Draws Hundreds as Police Shut Down Violent Counter Protesters
Ellie Bufkin
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular