Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo Mock 'Right-Wing Machine' for Worrying About Rising Crime Rates

CNN hosts Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon scoffed at the idea of crime rates rising in American cities during Cuomo's handoff to Lemon's show Tuesday evening, saying Republicans are using it as a distraction from President Trump's polling numbers.

The pair had been discussing how two people in California had been charged with a hate crime after they painted over "Black Lives Matter" that had been put on the street.

"The lies about the pandemic. The lies about what this President will make happen, the lies of those around him echo of support. Lies about what Black Lives Matter is about. It’s all about creating division. And making in a country that is well over 70% white, if this happens, it is bad for you. They literally say it on state TV. It’s coming for you next," Cuomo said.

"Oh yeah. You see the right-wing machine kick in. Media machine kick in and see Trump’s poll numbers go south," Lemon said.

"'Democratic cities are in chaos right now. Is this what you want from Joe Biden? And they're gonna take your country away and they're taking away your statues. Crime is rising. Oh my gosh, it’s so bad, defunding the police,'" Lemon and Cuomo said in a mocking tone.

"And the people who you saw there for the most part — not specifically. As a whole. Fall for it. They fall for it. That’s why they do things like what they did. They want to paint over signs and want to think it’s our country. This is the country that we built. Even though a rich diversity of people helped build the country and many of us, meaning ancestors, for free. Did not get paid for it. Could not get an education. Could not build wealth. Are not on statues. Confederate or otherwise. Not on Mount Rushmore," Lemon continued.

Lemon added he thinks former President Barack Obama should be "front and center" on Mount Rushmore if people insist on having presidents on the mountain.



