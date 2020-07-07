CNN

Don Lemon Tells Terry Crews: Black Lives Matter Is About Police Brutality, Not About Dead Children

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jul 07, 2020 11:35 AM
Source: CNN/Screenshot

CNN host Don Lemon had actor Terry Crews on his show on Monday to further explain the tweets he sent that were critical of the Black Lives Matter movement. Crews said he had decided he was going to "die on this hill."

Crews told Lemon there are militant factions with the BLM movement and it seems as though people are supposed to not criticize the leaders of the group, despite espousing some incendiary rhetoric. He also takes issue with how the movement does not seem to care about the black people who are killed by fellow blacks.  

"You know, black people need to hold other black people accountable. I said the same thing — this is the black America’s version of the #MeToo movement. If anything’s going to change, we, ourselves, need to look at our own communities and look at each other. And say this thing cannot go down," Crews said.

"The Black Lives Matter movement was started because it was talking about police brutality. If you want an All Black Lives Matter movement that talks about gun violence in communities, including, you know, black communities, then, start that movement with that name," Lemon responded.

"But that’s not what Black Lives Matter is about. It’s not an all-encompassing. So if you are talking about — if someone started a movement that said cancer matters. And then, someone comes and says why aren’t you talking about HIV? It’s not the same thing," Lemon continued. "We’re talking about cancer. So the Black Lives Matter movement is about police brutality and injustice, in that manner. Not about what’s happening in black neighborhoods. There are people who are working on that issue. And if you want to start that issue, why don’t you start it?"

"Listen, I understand what you’re saying. I totally understand. It is about police brutality. That should never be accepted. I am not saying that that’s not it. But they are — there’s more there. And when I look, if they have more on their agenda, we need to ask them about what else is on that agenda, other than police brutality. And that’s all I’m doing. Questioning. Warning. Watching. And if that bothers you, now, that bothers me," Crews said.

At least ten children have already been killed in cities across the United States so far this month.


