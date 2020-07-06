CNN Presidential Historian: Trump Is Trying to Smear BLM Protesters as 'Vermin'

CNN's presidential historian Douglas Brinkley told "Reliable Sources" anchor Brian Stelter on Sunday that President Trump is emulating Joseph McCarthy by demonizing Black Lives Matter protesters in a similar fashion of the Red Scare in the 1950s.

Trump has made it clear that rioters and looters will be held accountable for their actions, particularly after a mob tried to tear down the statue of former President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square across the street from the White House.