NYC Agitators Taunt Police Officers for Not Having a College Education, Calls Black Officer a Race Traitor

Warning: Graphic content

New York City, N.Y. — Anti-police protesters were out in force by New York City Hall Tuesday evening as they continue to operate out of their "City Hall Autonomous Zone" to call for the police force to be defunded. During the night, protesters became agitators and heckled officers by getting in their faces.

The agitators shouted at the officers for supposedly not having college degrees.

"Can't believe y'all get paid to sit here like f**king idiots," one person said.

"You know a hairdresser has to go to school longer than you do. Half of you don't even have a college education to go out here and making demands about the people when you can't even read a f**king history book!" another person shouted.

"You should know better," the same agitator shouted to the black police sergeant. "Traitor! Traitor to your f**king people. You're like the f**king black Judas!"

Protesters heckled the NYPD officers, including the dancer from above, who called the black officer a traitor to his people and a “fucking black Judas.” pic.twitter.com/uB63nIExrT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 1, 2020

Protesters also chanted at the police, "NYPD! Suck my d**k!"

Crowd near NYC’s CHAZ chants: “NYPD! Suck my dick!” pic.twitter.com/ZDwwQAE6e4 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 1, 2020

As some harassed the officers, other occupiers began to build makeshift barricades using nearby materials in the streets to block off traffic.

NYC CHAZ occupiers have used the construction materials to block off multiple roads near city hall. pic.twitter.com/qhIxMxq8iu — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 1, 2020

The crowd moved closer to the line of NYPD officers, forcing the line to shout at and move back protestors.

NYC City Hall occupiers trying to expand their perimeter and build makeshift barricades out of newspaper stands and garbage cans. pic.twitter.com/WpTe3FXAoH — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 1, 2020

The crowd of occupiers eventually pulled away from the immediate area and went back into the street to continue their protests.