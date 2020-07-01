New York City

NYC Agitators Taunt Police Officers for Not Having a College Education, Calls Black Officer a Race Traitor

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jul 01, 2020
Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Warning: Graphic content

New York City, N.Y. — Anti-police protesters were out in force by New York City Hall Tuesday evening as they continue to operate out of their "City Hall Autonomous Zone" to call for the police force to be defunded. During the night, protesters became agitators and heckled officers by getting in their faces.

The agitators shouted at the officers for supposedly not having college degrees.

"Can't believe y'all get paid to sit here like f**king idiots," one person said.

"You know a hairdresser has to go to school longer than you do. Half of you don't even have a college education to go out here and making demands about the people when you can't even read a f**king history book!" another person shouted.

"You should know better," the same agitator shouted to the black police sergeant. "Traitor! Traitor to your f**king people. You're like the f**king black Judas!" 

Protesters also chanted at the police, "NYPD! Suck my d**k!"

As some harassed the officers, other occupiers began to build makeshift barricades using nearby materials in the streets to block off traffic.

The crowd moved closer to the line of NYPD officers, forcing the line to shout at and move back protestors.

The crowd of occupiers eventually pulled away from the immediate area and went back into the street to continue their protests. 

