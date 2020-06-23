White House

WATCH: Unhinged Protesters Scream at Cops After Being Stopped from Pulling Down WH Park Statue

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 9:55 AM
WATCH: Unhinged Protesters Scream at Cops After Being Stopped from Pulling Down WH Park Statue

Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Warning: Graphic content

Washington, D.C.  — Protesters were upset after they were prevented in toppling the statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park, which is just across the street from the White House, on Monday. Park Police and D.C. Metro Police pushed everyone out of the park after they tried pulling down the statue with ropes.

Pepper spray was heavily used by the police and once they forced the crowd out of the park, the police then set up a perimeter to keep the angry mob out. This resulted in a standoff and some in the crowd to go on unhinged rants against the police.

When one agitator got physical with a cop, he was shoved to the ground, according to an eyewitness. The white man got up and got in the African-American officer's face and went on a profanity-laced rant for almost four minutes.

Some in the crowd decided to start fires in the street, but others said it was not a good idea as it would give police an excuse to move in and push them out of the area completely. Some protesters put out the flames with water bottles from the nearby makeshift first-aid stations.

