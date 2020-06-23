WATCH: Unhinged Protesters Scream at Cops After Being Stopped from Pulling Down WH Park Statue

Warning: Graphic content

Washington, D.C. — Protesters were upset after they were prevented in toppling the statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park, which is just across the street from the White House, on Monday. Park Police and D.C. Metro Police pushed everyone out of the park after they tried pulling down the statue with ropes.

This is immediately prior to the police retaking the area. They weren’t even close to bringing it down. pic.twitter.com/Li5ojEOEpl — Richie??McG?? (@RichieMcGinniss) June 23, 2020

Police have arrived at the White House where protesters were trying to tear down a statue and build an autonomous zone. Tensions are high: pic.twitter.com/TFnkOR8cs6 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 23, 2020

Pepper spray was heavily used by the police and once they forced the crowd out of the park, the police then set up a perimeter to keep the angry mob out. This resulted in a standoff and some in the crowd to go on unhinged rants against the police.

Two women are screaming at the cops outside the White House. pic.twitter.com/V9wTsoFDzf — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

When one agitator got physical with a cop, he was shoved to the ground, according to an eyewitness. The white man got up and got in the African-American officer's face and went on a profanity-laced rant for almost four minutes.

A protester got pushed to the ground by D.C. Police after putting his hands on an officer, according to an eyewitness. The protester got in the officer’s face and ranted at him. pic.twitter.com/ycbrAue1w8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

More video of protesters taunting police outside of Lafayette Park in D.C.



Something happened, I think a bottle was thrown, and cops used pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/hVU7CBXjs3 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 23, 2020

Some in the crowd decided to start fires in the street, but others said it was not a good idea as it would give police an excuse to move in and push them out of the area completely. Some protesters put out the flames with water bottles from the nearby makeshift first-aid stations.