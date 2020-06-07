'Kill a Cop, Save a Life': Protest Signs In Los Angeles as Demonstrations Continue Unabated

Warning: Graphic content



Los Angeles, Calif. — Black Lives Matter protests have continued in the City of Angels for over a week in response to the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis Police. Floyd's death was the result of an officer kneeling into his neck for almost ten minutes despite being handcuffed.

While there was widespread looting in some parts of Los Angeles County last weekend, this weekend proved to be more peaceful as crowds continue to turn out in large numbers. Those partaking in the protests are not as concerned with the threat of the Wuhan coronavirus as they view turning out in large groups to protest police brutality as being more important than social distancing.

While many wore masks or face coverings, some did not wear them properly or not at all, including myself.

The march in downtown Los Angeles on Friday began at city hall and the crowd made their way to the Staples Center before turning around and ending back at city hall.

Large BLM protest that has been marching throughout the streets of downtown Los Angeles has reach the steps of City Hall. The march has remained peaceful. pic.twitter.com/Z4KwTFtITp — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 6, 2020

While the march itself was peaceful, there were some signs that took the rhetoric beyond the simple "Black Lives Matter."

Other signs as the protest included, "Mace a cop, call it Peppa Pig,” “Kill a cop, save a life,” “Defund the police," "Something must be done about the pu**ies with a badge & gun," "White silence = statist violence," and "ACAB," shorthand for "All Cops Are B*stards."

Julio Rosas/Townhall Media

Julio Rosas/Townhall Media

Julio Rosas/Townhall Media

Julio Rosas/Townhall Media

Julio Rosas/Townhall Media

Julio Rosas/Townhall Media

Police presence was light, as only a handful of Los Angeles policemen were standing guard in front of city hall behind a single fence. Motorcycle police were at either end of the street to prevent cars from driving through the crowd.

Later on in the night, some members of the protest had gathered around a drum circle and had something akin to a dance party in the street.