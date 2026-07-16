Mural of Slain Ukrainian Woman Painted Over With 'Abstract Art' in Chicago

Chicago's artistic tribute to Iryna Zarutska, the Ukrainian refugee who was senselessly murdered on the light rail train in Charlotte, has officially been replaced after repeated vandalizations. The mural was painted by SAV45 in January, just a few miles outside of the main Downtown Chicago area. It lasted only six months before being completely removed.

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The mural for Iryna Zarutska in Chicago has been removed over backlash and constant vandalism



Replaced by "abstract art" pic.twitter.com/Am3V8nbXoA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 15, 2026

In August 2025, Zarutska, 23, was fatally stabbed from behind by 35-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr. on a North Carolina train. Zarutska was on her way to work before being killed in the unprovoked attack. Brown is being treated in federal custody to "restore competency" after judges ruled him unfit to stand trial. Brown has an extensive criminal history, including assault, felony theft, etc., but was continuously released from custody.

President Trump invited Zarutska's mother to the State of the Union Address and mentioned her daughter's death, but Democrats refused to stand to honor her.

NOW - Democrats refuse to stand for Anna Zarutska, the mother of Iryna Zarutska. pic.twitter.com/rB2atshSk1 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 25, 2026

The mural is now completely gone after attempts to deface it earlier this year.

In March, local outlets reported that the mural had been defaced with dark black paint, which was found on the ground below. It reportedly went unnoticed for over a week, and the artist did not respond to calls about the vandalism. Local residents and Ukrainian activists were upset about the fact that Elon Musk had raised money to paint murals of Zarutska across the country, saying that it was an unfair representation of the war in Ukraine. "If someone really cares about war refugees, there’s a lot of work you can do to help them, other than to paint a mural without family’s permission and just sign a poor girl’s name on it," said Mariya Dmytriv-Kapeniak, president of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America Illinois chapter, to the Sun-Times. The mural was never intended to be about the war in Ukraine, but rather the death of an innocent woman at the hands of a career criminal who should have been in prison.

The once-beautiful tribute was painted over with "abstract art" that has no connection to Zarutska or even Chicago heritage. It's a mess of color blobs with random shapes and designs that mean nothing. Residents are praising the change, however, because of the old mural's "controversial nature." "It doesn’t cause a divide over something like the other artwork did,” said Mikey Newson to the Chicago Tribune.

The Left is incapable of honoring victims the moment that they are mentioned by the Right. Zarutska would most likely be alive still if it weren't for liberal judges who continue to release criminals back into the streets, but they would rather paint over murals and forget about her death than address their failures.

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