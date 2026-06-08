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Tipsheet

Did Talarico Just Flat-Out Lie About His Stance on This Issue?

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 08, 2026 2:45 PM
Did Talarico Just Flat-Out Lie About His Stance on This Issue?
AP Photo/Eric Gay


Texas Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico is still trying to walk back previous statements he made that expose him as the far-leftist ideologue that he is. But in this case, he’s not just trying to walk back his comments, he’s trying to erase history.

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During an appearance on a podcast, Talarico claimed he does not support “gender-affirming” surgery for minors. 

“James, I hear consistent tropes about you being way too liberal for Texas, that you're pro-sex surgery for minors, and on and on and on. How do you respond to that?” the host asked.

Talarico replied, “Well, just on that particular accusation, I oppose gender reassignment surgeries for minors.”

Well, this is news to us. In the past, Talarico has strongly opposed legislation that would ban these types of surgical treatments for children suffering from gender dysphoria. While participating in debates on the Texas House floor on the measure in 2023, he spoke out against the ban and supported amendments that would have allowed these treatments with parental consent and the approval of two doctors.

The candidate wrote posts on social media in which he framed Republican-led restrictions on these treatments as wholesale attacks on trans-identified children.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS PARENTAL RIGHTS TEXAS TRANSGENDER JAMES TALARICO

He has also used his Christian faith to support the notion that children can essentially be born in the wrong bodies. During a 2021 legislative session, he said, “Trans children are God’s children, made in God’s own image” and asserted that “God is nonbinary.”

This raises an important question. If progressive ideas on gender are so popular, why does Talarico have to lie about his support for them? If so many people support performing irreversible surgeries on minors, then shouldn’t he be able to proudly assert that he backs these treatments?

The answer is obvious. Talarico knows his views are about as popular as a bad case of pink eye. So now, he has to reverse his prior stances just as he has with many of the other silly statements he’s made over the years.

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