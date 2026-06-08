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Tipsheet

A Penn State Student Was Murdered Over a Cellphone in a South Philadelphia Neighborhood

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 08, 2026 11:15 AM
A Penn State Student Was Murdered Over a Cellphone in a South Philadelphia Neighborhood
AP Photo/William Lang

Billy Schmidt, a 22-year-old incoming senior at Penn State, was murdered early Saturday morning in South Philadelphia after a group of young men stole Schmidt's phone. He is seen on video footage chasing after them and begging for his phone back, when one suspect turned the corner and shot Schmidt in the chest just a few feet from his home. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. 

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Schmidt was reportedly returning home after a night out with friends to watch the NBA Finals. Neighbors described the situation as unbelievable and "abhorrent," telling local news outlets that they just want the suspects to be found and that they are willing to assist in the investigation. Many of them have provided audio and camera footage captured by porch cameras. 

Schmidt's father spoke to police, describing his shock and grief. “He was a really good person who cared about everybody and never hurt or bothered a soul, never bothered anyone, and for him to get shot like that is a travesty.” Billy's phone was found by his father under a car and turned in to the police. 

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In a statement, Penn State spoke about the tragedy, saying, "We are heartbroken this morning to learn of the tragic death of William Schmidt, and we share our deepest condolences with his family and friends. William was a fourth semester student from Philadelphia studying digital journalism and media at Penn State World Campus." 

Police continue to search for the suspects, who appear on the footage to be Black. The case has received little to no attention from the mainstream media thus far and continues to be reported on by local outlets. 




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