At Least 32 Are Dead After a 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes the Philippines

At least 32 are dead and up to another 200 are injured after a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao island in the southern part of the Philippines on Monday, various outlets reported. The island is home to 26 million people, the second-largest and most populous Philippine island. The earthquake triggered additional deadly landslides and a three-foot tsunami, contributing to destruction and casualties.

Advertisement

An offshore magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocked the southern Philippines Monday, killing at least 32 people, injuring more than 200 others mostly in damaged buildings and sending a 1-meter (3-foot) tsunami into nearby coasts. pic.twitter.com/dQvdcfjfHq — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) June 8, 2026

Video footage emerged showing elementary school children huddled together on what was reportedly their first day of school. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. canceled classes and ordered evacuations in the areas at highest risk.

The 7.8 magnitiude earthquake that hit the Phillipines on Monday June 8th, was the strongest quake to strike the Philippines this year, and was centered at sea off Mindanao, the second most populous island in the Philippines. According to Bacolcol, the quake occurred at a depth… pic.twitter.com/kxhXE4LKCL — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) June 8, 2026

More footage shows a fast-food restaurant crumbling to the ground while people scream in horror.

An offshore magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocked the southern Philippines Monday, killing at least 32 people, injuring more than 200 others mostly in damaged buildings and sending a 1-meter (3-foot) tsunami into nearby coasts. pic.twitter.com/dQvdcfjfHq — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) June 8, 2026

The earthquake was even strong enough to cause some of the island's largest buildings to sway.

This 36-storey building swaying after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in southern Philippines on June 8, 2026. pic.twitter.com/Mz1VN21T85 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 8, 2026

The Philippines is consistently ranked in the top five most disaster-prone countries, sitting along the Pacific Ring of Fire, which accounts for 90 percent of all global earthquakes. The Mindanao earthquake is the strongest of the year, and the total number of casualties is still being verified as deaths from the additional landslides and tsunamis are being discovered.

The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines released a statement offering sincere condolences and said they will continue monitoring the situation.

The U.S. Embassy extends its deepest sympathies to all those affected by the earthquake in Mindanao on June 8, 2026.



We continue to monitor the situation closely in coordination with Philippine authorities and stand ready to support Philippine-led response efforts. pic.twitter.com/S2VmIbQBFC — U.S. Embassy in the Philippines (@USEmbassyPH) June 8, 2026

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.