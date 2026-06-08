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At Least 32 Are Dead After a 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes the Philippines

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 08, 2026 12:45 PM
At Least 32 Are Dead After a 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes the Philippines
AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

At least 32 are dead and up to another 200 are injured after a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao island in the southern part of the Philippines on Monday, various outlets reported. The island is home to 26 million people, the second-largest and most populous Philippine island. The earthquake triggered additional deadly landslides and a three-foot tsunami, contributing to destruction and casualties. 

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Video footage emerged showing elementary school children huddled together on what was reportedly their first day of school. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. canceled classes and ordered evacuations in the areas at highest risk.

More footage shows a fast-food restaurant crumbling to the ground while people scream in horror.  

The earthquake was even strong enough to cause some of the island's largest buildings to sway.

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PHILIPPINES

The Philippines is consistently ranked in the top five most disaster-prone countries, sitting along the Pacific Ring of Fire, which accounts for 90 percent of all global earthquakes. The Mindanao earthquake is the strongest of the year, and the total number of casualties is still being verified as deaths from the additional landslides and tsunamis are being discovered. 

The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines released a statement offering sincere condolences and said they will continue monitoring the situation. 

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