Tom Steyer Vows to Protect Men in Women's Sports as 'Transgender' Athlete Places First in Track Meet

Women's sports are being erased in states like California, and gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer will only exacerbate the problem. Over the weekend, AB Hernandez, a man pretending to be a woman, won first-place medals in both the high jump and triple jump at the 106th CIF State Track & Field Championships.

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Transgender male athlete AB Hernandez wins joint 1st place in the California state championship for girls triple jump.



The trans athlete, who identifies as a ‘girl,’ has won multiple titles while competing as a female in California. pic.twitter.com/z81EahQv2n — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 31, 2026

In the video, Hernandez shares the podium with Daniela Hughes, who won first place as a real woman. The California Interscholastic Federation mandates that if a male wins the event, the highest placing female will share the title, known as "joint first-place." This is nothing more than a petty attempt at silencing activists who fight for the women who have lost medals and opportunities due to trans males. Nobody wants to share their rightfully earned first-place medal.

🚨 NOW: Outrage is erupting after biological male AB Hernandez WINS *FIRST PLACE* TITLES this weekend in California at a girls high school track competition



The MAN is sitting on the first place podium, with a female who finished directly behind her in 2nd place



THIS IS A… pic.twitter.com/Seq6aHL8Eu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 1, 2026

Prior to the meet, Steyer touted his pride for transgender athletes in a video with Hernandez.

California Gov. candidate Tom Steyer just posted this video with trans athlete AB Hernandez, who will compete for a girls' state track & field title this weekend.



"I'm so proud of you for what you're doing," Steyer said. pic.twitter.com/iIq5VqX14J — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) May 29, 2026

"It's the job of the Governor to stand between danger and Californians. To make sure that people are safe and to protect them from all the malign influences of this world. I take that super, super seriously." Steyer said.

Despite the Trump administration's ban, California law explicitly allows male athletes to compete in women's sports in grades K-12. While the law does not prevent female athletes from advancing and receiving medals, it forces young women to share opportunities and personal spaces like locker rooms with biological males.

Lelani Laruelle and Daniela Hughes were the athletes forced to share first place with Hernandez in the high and triple jump. Hernandez stole the praise and attention from the meet as well, with every article featuring his name rather than Laruelle and Hughes.

Over the last three years, Hernandez has become a four-time state champion in California. Despite loud calls for policy change, Gavin Newsom has taken no action besides saying he believes it is "deeply unfair." Steyer doesn't even try to pretend — instead, he openly boasts support. A vote for Tom Steyer is a vote against women's rights to fair and equal competition.

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