What started in New York as a viral Catholic meetup has spread to D.C. this past weekend. Influencers Anthony Gross and Kate Depetro began a movement called "Pizza to Pews," where young Catholics in NYC could connect for Mass, followed by a slice of pizza with peers who share the faith. What started small has attracted hundreds of participants in just a few weeks and is expanding both online and in various communities.

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The movement comes as young people are increasingly turning to religion. An April 2025 Gallup poll showed approximately 42 percent of young men now say that religion is "very important" to them, a significant increase from 28 percent in 2023.

The event is catching the attention of prominent conservative and religious voices, as well. Rachel Campos-Duffy and Isabel Brown attended the event and shared it on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Anthony Gross began the idea when he started posting videos ranking churches in New York. He then collaborated with Kate Depetro to help connect young Catholics and ensure nobody has to go to Mass alone. In an interview on Fox, Peter Doocy asked Gross what the biggest hurdle to the growing movement is. "Nobody is coming to build these communities for you. Our country needs young people to take initiative. So, if God has given you a thought or inspiration, don't take it lightly."

Gross said that belief in God is the biggest indicator of a belief in a bright future.

Anthony Gross asked strangers a simple question: “Why does the future look bright?” For many people, the answer was simple" “Because I trust God.” pic.twitter.com/6pXjUTGkGB — Sunday Briefing (@SundayBriefFNC) May 17, 2026

Amidst the chaos and turmoil of political life in America, it is crucial to spotlight shining moments such as this that point toward a hopeful future. The return to religion among the next generation of leaders is a sign that hope is not lost for our nation.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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