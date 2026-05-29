'Pizza to Pews' Event Comes to D.C. As Gen-Z Flocks to Catholicism

VIP
You Can't Create a Weirder Candidate to Run Against Than James Talarico
You Can't Create a Weirder Candidate to Run Against Than James Talarico
This Federal Judge Just Blocked Trump's 'Anti-Weaponization Fund'
This Federal Judge Just Blocked Trump's 'Anti-Weaponization Fund'
Obama Judge Busted for Having Loud Sex With Police Commander in Her Chambers
Obama Judge Busted for Having Loud Sex With Police Commander in Her Chambers
Black Judge Suspended for Allegedly Making Racist Comments About White Employee
Black Judge Suspended for Allegedly Making Racist Comments About White Employee
Two of Media's Biggest Propagandists Are Worried CBS and CNN Might Actually Commit Acts of Journalism
Two of Media's Biggest Propagandists Are Worried CBS and CNN Might Actually Commit...
James Talarico Once Gave an Interesting Invocation Before a Texas Legislative Session
James Talarico Once Gave an Interesting Invocation Before a Texas Legislative Session
The Media Have Cracked the Case on Who's Paying to Clean Up D.C.
The Media Have Cracked the Case on Who's Paying to Clean Up D.C.
DHS Head Markwayne Mullin Vows Law and Order Will Prevail Against NJ Anti-ICE Mobs
DHS Head Markwayne Mullin Vows Law and Order Will Prevail Against NJ Anti-ICE...
VIP
Democrats Are Soft on Crime, but Hard on Law-Abiding Citizens
Democrats Are Soft on Crime, but Hard on Law-Abiding Citizens
The White House Just Unveiled Aliens.gov and It’s Not About Extraterrestrials
The White House Just Unveiled Aliens.gov and It’s Not About Extraterrestrials
Zohran Mamdani Doubles Down on His Decision to Skip Israel Day Parade in Unprecedented Move
Zohran Mamdani Doubles Down on His Decision to Skip Israel Day Parade in...
Spencer Pratt Reacts to Gavin Newsom's Late Endorsement of Karen Bass for LA Mayor
Spencer Pratt Reacts to Gavin Newsom's Late Endorsement of Karen Bass for LA...
Trump Currently in Situation Room Ready to Make Major Iran Decision
Trump Currently in Situation Room Ready to Make Major Iran Decision
Trans Student Protected Over 9-Year-Old Girl by Massachusetts School Principal
Trans Student Protected Over 9-Year-Old Girl by Massachusetts School Principal
Tipsheet

'Pizza to Pews' Event Comes to D.C. As Gen-Z Flocks to Catholicism

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | May 29, 2026 11:45 AM
'Pizza to Pews' Event Comes to D.C. As Gen-Z Flocks to Catholicism
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

What started in New York as a viral Catholic meetup has spread to D.C. this past weekend. Influencers Anthony Gross and Kate Depetro began a movement called "Pizza to Pews," where young Catholics in NYC could connect for Mass, followed by a slice of pizza with peers who share the faith. What started small has attracted hundreds of participants in just a few weeks and is expanding both online and in various communities. 

Advertisement

The movement comes as young people are increasingly turning to religion. An April 2025 Gallup poll showed approximately 42 percent of young men now say that religion is "very important" to them, a significant increase from 28 percent in 2023. 

The event is catching the attention of prominent conservative and religious voices, as well. Rachel Campos-Duffy and Isabel Brown attended the event and shared it on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. 

Anthony Gross began the idea when he started posting videos ranking churches in New York. He then collaborated with Kate Depetro to help connect young Catholics and ensure nobody has to go to Mass alone. In an interview on Fox, Peter Doocy asked Gross what the biggest hurdle to the growing movement is. "Nobody is coming to build these communities for you. Our country needs young people to take initiative. So, if God has given you a thought or inspiration, don't take it lightly." 

Gross said that belief in God is the biggest indicator of a belief in a bright future. 

Recommended

The Media Have Cracked the Case on Who's Paying to Clean Up D.C. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM CHRISTIANITY FOX NEWS

Amidst the chaos and turmoil of political life in America, it is crucial to spotlight shining moments such as this that point toward a hopeful future. The return to religion among the next generation of leaders is a sign that hope is not lost for our nation. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Media Have Cracked the Case on Who's Paying to Clean Up D.C. Amy Curtis
Black Judge Suspended for Allegedly Making Racist Comments About White Employee Jeff Charles
James Talarico Once Gave an Interesting Invocation Before a Texas Legislative Session Amy Curtis
The White House Just Unveiled Aliens.gov and It’s Not About Extraterrestrials Dmitri Bolt
Spencer Pratt Reacts to Gavin Newsom's Late Endorsement of Karen Bass for LA Mayor Dmitri Bolt
Trans Student Protected Over 9-Year-Old Girl by Massachusetts School Principal Julia Cassidy

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Media Have Cracked the Case on Who's Paying to Clean Up D.C. Amy Curtis
Advertisement