Trump Blasts Iranian Regime Over 'Foolish Violation of Our Ceasefire Agreement'

President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed reports that the Iranian regime fired on ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.

This comes after Trump and Iran’s leadership signed a ceasefire agreement in which Tehran agreed to end its blockade of the waterway.

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“The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz. One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way. We knocked down three other Drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.”

Iranian forces struck a Singapore cargo ship with a drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. The attack on the ship came as vessels attempted to travel through a new United Nations route to leave the waterway.

As Trump indicated, the attack caused some damage to the ship’s bridge, but there were no casualties. The ship continued safely into the Gulf of Oman after having been trapped in the gulf for more than 100 days after it loaded cargo in Iraq.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had cautioned ships to stay on the routes it controls. “The only authorized route for passing through the Strait of Hormuz is the one declared by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Vessel traffic outside these routes is extremely dangerous and prohibited. Violators will be dealt with,” the guard said in a statement.

The UN International Maritime Organization (UN-MPO) paused the evacuation operation of ships from the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday after the Singapore-flagged Taiwanese ship Ever Lovely was hit near Oman on a route recommended by UKMTO to Iranian projectiles, likely a drone,… pic.twitter.com/X46WFa2Jm3 — S p r i n t e r (@SprinterPress) June 26, 2026

The attack came shortly after Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding that set at 60-day window to negotiate a more permanent peace settlement. The initial agreement was aimed at halting the fighting to allow for these talks.

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz has been a central issue in the negotiations. Iran blocked the waterway left dozens of ships stranded while disrupting global energy trade. The alternative route was created along the Omani coast with support from the United Nations to allow safe passage. Gas prices have started to decline after the strait was reopened.

The president did not indicate whether the U.S. would retaliate or take other action in response to the incident.

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