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Tipsheet

Everything Went Wrong for James Talarico This Week After His Epstein-Tied Backer Was Revealed

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 17, 2026 7:30 PM
Everything Went Wrong for James Talarico This Week After His Epstein-Tied Backer Was Revealed
AP Photo/Eric Gay

It’s been a tough week for Democrat U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico on the sexual abuse front, who is now battling with the public learning that his largest financial backer is listed in the Epstein files, is facing condemnation from an abuse victim’s family for lying, and is refusing to condemn a political ally who consorts with a sexual predator.

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Earlier today, it was revealed that Talarico had been receiving millions from billionaire Epstein-associated Reid Hoffman. Hoffman was featured prominently in the Epstein files for making trips to Jeffrey Epstein’s island and to other Epstein residences, as well as exchanging gifts with Epstein with notes about “the girls.”

According to FEC records, Hoffman has given more than $10 million to Talarico or PACs supporting the progressive candidate. Meanwhile, Talarico has gone as far as to claim that “the Epstein class has no place in Texas” in attempted smear attacks against his Republican opponent Ken Paxton despite being bank rolled by those very people.

The family of the sexual assault victim that Talarico has attempted to politicize has come out to say that they are “tired of being used” after Talarico falsely claimed to be in contact. Talarico has used the case repeatedly on social media and in media hits as a means of accusing Paxton of producing a "Epstein-style sweetheart deal."

When Talarico isn’t accepting money from Epstein-affiliated billionaires or lying about sexual assault victims, he is campaigning with the sexually deviant Democrat Bobby Pulido. Aside from his own numerous sexual scandals, Pulido was exposed for defending his pedophile bandmate who he brought on tour for years. Pulido attempted to downplay sexual violence against children by stating that the molestation of the youth “is not necessarily rape.” Pulido eventually brought the bandmate to a a fundraiser concert hosted at a middle school. Talarico has refused to condemn or rescind his endorsement of Pulido.

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2026 ELECTIONS JEFFREY EPSTEIN SENATE TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

"It is disgusting and shameful that James Talarico values Epstein-linked billionaire pedophiles more than child sex abuse victims,” RNC spokesman Zach Kraft told Townhall. “Unfortunately, the warning signs have always been there, and this only raises further questions about why Talarico texted his middle school students late at night about sexually explicit material."

Talarico, a former middle school teacher, was noted for his baffling choice to have his students read from the sexually-explicit book, The Handmaid’s Tale, for a class assignment. He likewise provided his cell phone number and encouraged his students to text him.

Talarico will take on Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for control over the U.S. Senate seat in the most-watched race in the midterm cycle.

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