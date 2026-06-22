TX Dem Bobby Pulido Brought Registered Sex Offender Bandmember to Middle School Concert

Scandal-plagued Texas Democrat Bobby Pulido is back in the news after it was revealed that he took his sex offender accordionist to play at a benefit concert at a Texas middle school in 2018, according to a new report from Axios.

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Texas Democrat Bobby Pulido brought a registered sex offender with him to perform in front of children at a Texas middle school.



Pulido's friend had just finished a 4-year prison sentence for indecent sexual contact with an 8-year-old girl. pic.twitter.com/xDdZ2ZRntt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 22, 2026

Frank Caballero, who Pulido once bragged about helping out of jail, was invited back by the soon-to-be politician just months after being released from prison for indecent sexual contact with an 8-year-old.

OMG



Texas Democrat House candidate @BobbyPulido425 bragged on tape about having personally bailed a career criminal out of jail who then moIested an 8-year-old girl pic.twitter.com/TW6jGeUvcm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 12, 2026

Pulido was well aware of Caballero’s extensive criminal history, including the sexual deviancy of Caballero, as the accordionist had numerous run-ins with the law while they toured together. In one instance, sexual assault charges against Caballero were dismissed under the supervision of Hildago County District Attorney Rene Guerra, Pulido’s great-uncle.

Pulido himself is no stranger to unsettling sexual stories, as he is well-known for a music video that featured himself cross-dressing and simulating public masturbation. He’s likewise shared pornography on his social media accounts on multiple occasions.

“It’s disgusting, disqualifying, and exactly why South Texans will reject Pulido in November,” NRCC spokesman Christian Martinez said of the revelation in a statement on social media.

Creepy @PulidoForTexas spent years shoulder-to-shoulder with a convicted child predator, brought him into schools with kids, and bragged on tape about protecting his pedo bandmate.



It’s disgusting, disqualifying, and exactly why South Texans will reject Pulido in November. https://t.co/ipaIg9FgIo — Christian Martinez (@CDHMartinez) June 22, 2026

Pulido will face off against Republican incumbent Monica De La Cruz in Texas’ 15th District in the November midterm elections.

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