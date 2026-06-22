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Tipsheet

TX Dem Bobby Pulido Brought Registered Sex Offender Bandmember to Middle School Concert

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 22, 2026 6:30 PM
TX Dem Bobby Pulido Brought Registered Sex Offender Bandmember to Middle School Concert
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Scandal-plagued Texas Democrat Bobby Pulido is back in the news after it was revealed that he took his sex offender accordionist to play at a benefit concert at a Texas middle school in 2018, according to a new report from Axios.

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Frank Caballero, who Pulido once bragged about helping out of jail, was invited back by the soon-to-be politician just months after being released from prison for indecent sexual contact with an 8-year-old.

Pulido was well aware of Caballero’s extensive criminal history, including the sexual deviancy of Caballero, as the accordionist had numerous run-ins with the law while they toured together. In one instance, sexual assault charges against Caballero were dismissed under the supervision of Hildago County District Attorney Rene Guerra, Pulido’s great-uncle.

Pulido himself is no stranger to unsettling sexual stories, as he is well-known for a music video that featured himself cross-dressing and simulating public masturbation. He’s likewise shared pornography on his social media accounts on multiple occasions.

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2026 ELECTIONS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES TEXAS

“It’s disgusting, disqualifying, and exactly why South Texans will reject Pulido in November,” NRCC spokesman Christian Martinez said of the revelation in a statement on social media.

Pulido will face off against Republican incumbent Monica De La Cruz in Texas’ 15th District in the November midterm elections.

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