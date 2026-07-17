Dina Titus Campaign Under Fresh Campaign Finance Scrutiny While Carrie Buck Extends Cash Advantage

Dina Titus, a career politician who is attempting to defeat Carrie Buck to retain control of Nevada’s 1st District, once again has appeared to accept a campaign contribution that exceeds federal limits.

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The latest potentially illicit donation to Titus’ campaign comes from a May 19, 2026 payment of $5,000. The same individual who made that contribution had donated twice to Titus previously in this election. The total contributions from that individual amount to $9,000, well above the $7,000 maximum as well as breaking the $3,500 individual limit for a single election.

“Career politician Dina Titus is running a broke, bumbling campaign that cannot raise enough money within the rules, so she is apparently padding the books,” NRCC spokesman Christian Martinez told Townhall. “Nevadans are watching a washed-up politician's campaign collapse in real time, desperate and hopelessly incompetent.”

Titus has already been flagged for campaign finance violations earlier this cycle. In April, the Federal Election Commission sent a letter to the Titus campaign expressing concerns that multiple contributions had appeared to violate federal regulations. The Titus campaign was warned that failure to supply additional information to the regulatory body could result in either an audit or enforcement action. The Titus campaign responded by supplying an amended report to the FEC.

Despite the appearance of campaign finance malpractice from the Titus campaign, her Republican challenger Carrie Buck has soundly outraised her for the third quarter in a row. The latest financial reports show that Buck had managed to build a nearly half-million dollar gap in the latest round of fundraising.

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