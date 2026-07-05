Townhall Celebrates America 250
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These Patriots Refused to Surrender Their Independence Day Celebrations to a Summer Storm

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 05, 2026 9:00 AM
These Patriots Refused to Surrender Their Independence Day Celebrations to a Summer Storm
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Despite a severe heatwave and an encroaching thunderstorm canceling much of the massive America 250 celebrations in Washington, D.C. yesterday, some patriots refused to leave the grounds.

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A report from the New York Times revealed that hundreds in the crowd countered the order to leave with chants of “U.S.A” and boos to the authorities. One patriot claimed that the cancellation was caused by “liberals in the weather service” and remarked that “this is baloney.”

Hundreds of patriots were seen lining the streets hoping to continue the festivities in celebration of their country even after the order to take shelter was given. President Donald Trump heard their calls for the show to go on loud and clear, and announced that he would deliver a speech no matter the conditions.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP THE NEW YORK TIMES USA WASHINGTON AMERICA 250

Their patriotic fervor was a sharp contrast to that of what many liberals displayed on America’s momentous  independence anniversary, with the New York Times running one guest opinion piece titled “Trump Ruined the Fourth of July for Me.” The ridiculous piece was coupled with a number of statements and speeches from leftist politicians who all proclaimed the evils of America and the Trump administration rather than celebrate their country.

It’s reassuring to know that at least some people have still unashamedly love their country.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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