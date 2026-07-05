These Patriots Refused to Surrender Their Independence Day Celebrations to a Summer Storm

Despite a severe heatwave and an encroaching thunderstorm canceling much of the massive America 250 celebrations in Washington, D.C. yesterday, some patriots refused to leave the grounds.

Advertisement

NYT: Several hundred people have refused to leave the National Mall despite an order to evacuate because of severe inclement weather that is approaching.



Some are even arguing with Secret Service agents. At one point, a crowd of people began running back toward the stage. An… pic.twitter.com/cHMBCEXjvQ — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 4, 2026

A report from the New York Times revealed that hundreds in the crowd countered the order to leave with chants of “U.S.A” and boos to the authorities. One patriot claimed that the cancellation was caused by “liberals in the weather service” and remarked that “this is baloney.”

Hundreds of patriots were seen lining the streets hoping to continue the festivities in celebration of their country even after the order to take shelter was given. President Donald Trump heard their calls for the show to go on loud and clear, and announced that he would deliver a speech no matter the conditions.

🚨 BREAKING: The Freedom 250 events in DC are being DELAYED due to approaching "dangerous storms," and attendees are being told to SEEK SHELTER and leave the grounds



However, it does NOT seem like patriots on the mall are heeding the warnings — which is simply the American… pic.twitter.com/folvqMRlR7 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 4, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: After hearing veterans speak to @BretBaier in DC, President Trump CALLED BRET saying he WILL deliver a speech tonight "NO MATTER WHAT"



LFG!!!



"IT'S AMERICA 250! If they can storm the beaches during bad weather on D-Day, I can deliver a speech! And we can KEEP THIS… pic.twitter.com/JAjTDGftQ3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 5, 2026

Their patriotic fervor was a sharp contrast to that of what many liberals displayed on America’s momentous independence anniversary, with the New York Times running one guest opinion piece titled “Trump Ruined the Fourth of July for Me.” The ridiculous piece was coupled with a number of statements and speeches from leftist politicians who all proclaimed the evils of America and the Trump administration rather than celebrate their country.

Nope… you ruined the Fourth of July for you.



And we don’t hate the media enough. pic.twitter.com/BkRH9hAYXj — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 4, 2026

This Fourth of July, we must remember the unedited history of America. The stories of Black and Brown Americans, the LGBTQ+ community, immigrants, workers, and women are essential—and our patriotism is resilient. We will not let Donald Trump whitewash the fabric of our nation. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) July 3, 2026

It’s reassuring to know that at least some people have still unashamedly love their country.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.