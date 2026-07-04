Patriotism Is Alive and Well on America's 250th Birthday

To celebrate America’s 250 years of being the greatest nation in the world, we at Townhall have curated some of the most patriotic content online for your viewing pleasure:

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250 years of American greatness in 2 minutes and 50 seconds.



Happy 250th birthday, America! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/G9QSudZVcU — Secretary Doug Burgum (@SecretaryBurgum) July 4, 2026

Happy 250th, America. pic.twitter.com/ccRf45haCo — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) July 4, 2026

Grand finale at Mt Rushmore. Pretty epic fireworks display! pic.twitter.com/9zZEUEIJXG — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 4, 2026

A lil' MOUNT RUSHMORE TRUMP DANCE!



GOD BLESS AMERICA! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9a5Y5Dqy4i — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 4, 2026

Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue pic.twitter.com/JBl1ZGLycP — Real Country Music (@real_kuntry) July 4, 2026

Let freedom ring! pic.twitter.com/JzP0z2EHD6 — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) July 4, 2026

🔥 EPIC! COUNTLESS fighter jets, including the legendary Blue Angels, are RIPPING down the Hudson River right near NYC



I'm sure Mamdani is SEETHING listening to the screeching of those jet engines 🤣



He didn't grow up with these in Uganda. pic.twitter.com/8tA8Hj5FgY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 4, 2026

Happy 4th of July Americans 🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲🦅 pic.twitter.com/bCgb6OLlAq — Trad West (@trad_west_) July 4, 2026

.@POTUS: Yet as we approach this magnificent anniversary, we see our American identity under a renewed attack. A generation after we fought and won the Cold War against the menace of Communism, there is now a resurgence of the Communist menace in our land—including from newcomers… pic.twitter.com/lS0k3MSQIP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 4, 2026

For 250 years, America has been the greatest nation on Earth — and with God’s grace, it will be for 250 more.



Happy Independence Day! pic.twitter.com/2X31hwk7Bx — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 4, 2026

“The U.S. Air Force is playing Guns N’ Roses at Mt. Rushmore on the eve of #America250 , and you’re blackpilling???” pic.twitter.com/JFWfkvWNgm — Dillon I. Ivy 🇺🇸 (@DillonIIvy1) July 4, 2026

Yeah, I’m an American. Damn proud too. pic.twitter.com/GgSL2Lrhn9 — 🇺🇸 Based Americana 🇺🇸 (@basedamericana) July 4, 2026

Johnny Cash was a time traveler

from our ancient past https://t.co/FpJXPI8qIq pic.twitter.com/81PKfcgtxk — Tuor Eladar (@AgitpropMaster) July 3, 2026

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Happy 250th birthday to the greatest country that’s ever existed 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UXRCELgtm6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 4, 2026

Ppl are already making sick edits of Young Washington and it was just released . . .



We might have a winner on our hands. pic.twitter.com/ib6SasiXys — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) July 4, 2026

Greatest nation in the history of the world.



Second to absolutely no one. pic.twitter.com/qBoNs8YDTQ — Stupid Seal🦭 (@Stupid_Seal_) July 4, 2026

fun fact: there are two American flags in this photo pic.twitter.com/WeGLqNn3yg — meme bastard 🍕 (@mask_bastard) July 3, 2026

Happy 250th Birthday America



Greatest country to ever do it 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2uYAABLLox — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) July 4, 2026

The future of this nation is up to us. To another 250 years pic.twitter.com/osdOw5Arn3 — Crusader of Christ ⚔️ (@Defendthewest17) July 4, 2026

Happy birthday, America!

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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