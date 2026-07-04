Patriotism Is Alive and Well on America's 250th Birthday

To celebrate America’s 250 years of being the greatest nation in the world, we at Townhall have curated some of the most patriotic content online for your viewing pleasure:
250 years of American greatness in 2 minutes and 50 seconds.— Secretary Doug Burgum (@SecretaryBurgum) July 4, 2026
Happy 250th birthday, America! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/G9QSudZVcU
Happy 250th, America. pic.twitter.com/ccRf45haCo— Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) July 4, 2026
Grand finale at Mt Rushmore. Pretty epic fireworks display! pic.twitter.com/9zZEUEIJXG— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 4, 2026
A lil' MOUNT RUSHMORE TRUMP DANCE!— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 4, 2026
GOD BLESS AMERICA! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9a5Y5Dqy4i
Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue pic.twitter.com/JBl1ZGLycP— Real Country Music (@real_kuntry) July 4, 2026
Let freedom ring! pic.twitter.com/JzP0z2EHD6— U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) July 4, 2026
🔥 EPIC! COUNTLESS fighter jets, including the legendary Blue Angels, are RIPPING down the Hudson River right near NYC— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 4, 2026
I'm sure Mamdani is SEETHING listening to the screeching of those jet engines 🤣
He didn't grow up with these in Uganda. pic.twitter.com/8tA8Hj5FgY
Happy 4th of July Americans 🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲🦅 pic.twitter.com/bCgb6OLlAq— Trad West (@trad_west_) July 4, 2026
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.@POTUS: Yet as we approach this magnificent anniversary, we see our American identity under a renewed attack. A generation after we fought and won the Cold War against the menace of Communism, there is now a resurgence of the Communist menace in our land—including from newcomers… pic.twitter.com/lS0k3MSQIP— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 4, 2026
For 250 years, America has been the greatest nation on Earth — and with God’s grace, it will be for 250 more.— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 4, 2026
Happy Independence Day! pic.twitter.com/2X31hwk7Bx
“The U.S. Air Force is playing Guns N’ Roses at Mt. Rushmore on the eve of #America250 , and you’re blackpilling???” pic.twitter.com/JFWfkvWNgm— Dillon I. Ivy 🇺🇸 (@DillonIIvy1) July 4, 2026
🇺🇸 America 250. America Forever. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/n2lRnIxYfl— Katherine Boyle (@KTmBoyle) July 3, 2026
Yeah, I’m an American. Damn proud too. pic.twitter.com/GgSL2Lrhn9— 🇺🇸 Based Americana 🇺🇸 (@basedamericana) July 4, 2026
Johnny Cash was a time traveler— Tuor Eladar (@AgitpropMaster) July 3, 2026
from our ancient past https://t.co/FpJXPI8qIq pic.twitter.com/81PKfcgtxk
Happy 250th birthday to the greatest country that’s ever existed 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UXRCELgtm6— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 4, 2026
Ppl are already making sick edits of Young Washington and it was just released . . .— Flappr (@flapprdotnet) July 4, 2026
We might have a winner on our hands. pic.twitter.com/ib6SasiXys
Greatest nation in the history of the world.— Stupid Seal🦭 (@Stupid_Seal_) July 4, 2026
Second to absolutely no one. pic.twitter.com/qBoNs8YDTQ
fun fact: there are two American flags in this photo pic.twitter.com/WeGLqNn3yg— meme bastard 🍕 (@mask_bastard) July 3, 2026
Happy 250th Birthday America— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) July 4, 2026
Greatest country to ever do it 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2uYAABLLox
The future of this nation is up to us. To another 250 years pic.twitter.com/osdOw5Arn3— Crusader of Christ ⚔️ (@Defendthewest17) July 4, 2026
Happy birthday, America!
Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.
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