Townhall Celebrates America 250
Townhall Celebrates America 250
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I'm Proud to Be an American
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The Republic at 250 and the Merchants of Chaos
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Can We Restore the Principles of 1776?
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America Is Worth Fighting For
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The Pursuit of Happiness Is a Pursuit Not a Promise
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True Individual Freedom: A Black Student's Brilliant Observation
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Zohran Mamdani Delivers Socialist Manifesto to Celebrate America 250
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Supreme Court’s ‘Slaughter’ Decision Is a Historic Gift of American Independence
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AIPAC Should Bring Back Its Policy Conference
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Water, Water Everywhere—or Maybe Not
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The Militia That Wasn't: What the Founders Really Meant and Why Bruen Got...
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The World Cup Is a Big Win for America. But Are We Losing...
America Is Already Celebrating 250 Years of Freedom—and the Displays Are Spectacular
America Is Already Celebrating 250 Years of Freedom—and the Displays Are Spectacular
Tipsheet

Patriotism Is Alive and Well on America's 250th Birthday

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 04, 2026 11:00 AM
Patriotism Is Alive and Well on America's 250th Birthday
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

To celebrate America’s 250 years of being the greatest nation in the world, we at Townhall have curated some of the most patriotic content online for your viewing pleasure:

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USA WHITE HOUSE AMERICA 250
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Happy birthday, America!

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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Trump Gives Hilarious Guest Appearance on Storytime With the Second Lady Joseph Chalfant
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