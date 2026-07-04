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Tipsheet

House Republicans Celebrate the America That Democrats Are Trying to Destroy

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 04, 2026 1:30 PM
House Republicans Celebrate the America That Democrats Are Trying to Destroy
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As America comes together to celebrate her 250th anniversary of independence, Republican lawmakers have come together for a patriotic video celebrating the achievements that have defined our nation throughout our history.

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The video features a compilation of our most conservative representatives reflecting upon what has made America the greatest country in the history of mankind, from the sacrifices of our great servicemembers to the enduring ideals our Founders laid out in the Declaration of Independence two and a half centuries ago.

And their message isn’t solely one of reflection on our past, but also one of the work being accomplished today under the leadership of President Donald Trump. From promoting the creation of new families through the 6 million new Trump Accounts, to maintaining the most secure border in recent history, House Republicans have made it clear that their goal is the preservation of American greatness for the next 250 years.

“And our job as members of Congress, as conservatives, Republicans, is to make sure that we can conserve the America that we got to experience, so future generations, our children and our grandchildren also get to enjoy it,” said Rep. Brandon Gill.

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CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REPUBLICAN PARTY AMERICA 250

Much of that conservation has come as a result of something that every Democrat voted against: the Working Families Tax Cuts.  A recent release from the White House showed that largest tax cut in American history resulted in an 11 percent increase in the average tax refund, and that 40 million families benefited from expanded child tax credits. Most shockingly, over 127 million Americans were beneficiaries of the permanently doubled standard deduction.

At a time when those on the Left would rather apologize for America's past than celebrate it, House Republicans are doing the opposite: proudly declaring that the United States remains the greatest country the world has ever known. On her 250th birthday, that's a message millions of patriots are happy to hear.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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