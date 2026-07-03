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America Is Already Celebrating 250 Years of Freedom—And the Displays Are Spectacular

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 03, 2026 9:00 PM
America Is Already Celebrating 250 Years of Freedom—And the Displays Are Spectacular
AP Photo/Jen Golbeck

We’re just hours away from America’s 250th Independence Day anniversary, but the celebrations are already underway. Here are some of the most patriotic displays from around the country:

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JAPAN MILITARY TEXAS USA AMERICA 250

The celebration of American independence wasn’t limited to the United States. Our great friends in Japan joined in on the celebration, setting iconic landmarks in the capital city of Tokyo to glow in the red, white, and blue.

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As we close in on a monumental milestone for the history of our nation, we want to wish you a happy Independence Day from all of us at Townhall!

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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