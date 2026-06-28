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U.S. and Iran Exchange New Set of Strikes Just Two Weeks After Peace Deal

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 28, 2026 10:30 AM
U.S. and Iran Exchange New Set of Strikes Just Two Weeks After Peace Deal
U.S. Navy via AP

The tenuous peace between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran is undergoing a test as the two sides continue to launch tit-for-tat strikes against one another after the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corp launched four drones against targets in the Strait of Hormuz.

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The United States quickly responded by launching strikes of their own against 10 targets located inside of Iran. Footage of the strikes was released by CENTCOM following the new wave of strikes, which showed the destruction of Iranian military assets located along the Strait.

“CENTCOM forces launched strikes today in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping,” military officials announced via a press release. “U.S. military aircraft targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.”

The IRGC likewise launched their own wave of strikes in response to the U.S.’s decision. IRGC claim to have launched drones and missiles towards U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, intending to Ali Salem Air Base and the Fifth Fleet Headquarters. Both sites came under regular threat while the conflict was raging just months ago.

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IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The latest outbreak of military action marks the most significant deterioration of U.S.-Iranian relations since the Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the two nations just two weeks ago.

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