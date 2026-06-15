ICE Officer Struck by Suspect Van; Returns Fire

An ICE officer has reportedly shot an individual in New Jersey after being struck by their vehicle. The individual is on the run and a manhunt is underway to capture the fugitive.

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🚨 NOW: A MASSIVE MANHUNT is underway after an ICE-involved SHOOTING in New Jersey — he tried ramming an agent, got shot at, and RAN



At least one of the bullets hit the back of the van



Find the scum and charge him with attempted murder!



The Democrats constantly instigate these… pic.twitter.com/tOseswLppM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 15, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: ICE agent attempted to arrest a suspect in NJ.



The man jumped into his car, struck the agent, and tried to flee. The agent fired shots at the vehicle as it sped away.



Suspect is still at large.

Developing story pic.twitter.com/HYGmQtdoU5 — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) June 15, 2026

An ICE agent was struck by a suspect's vehicle during an attempted arrest in New Jersey, and then opened fire as the driver sped away.



The confrontation unfolded along Route 72 in Manahawkin shortly as federal immigration agents moved in to take a suspect into custody.… pic.twitter.com/L4rjUhvVvB — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2026

Reports from local news sources stated that the officer had reportedly attempted to apprehend the suspect when he got into a nearby van and then struck the officer while attempting to flee. The officer then fired his handgun at the van and struck it at least once. It is unknown whether or not the suspect was struck by the gunfire.

Images captured after the incident show that officer involved laying on the ground while being tended to by fellow officers. The officer was later propped up against a bystander vehicle and did not appear to sustain life-threatening injuries.

JUST IN: ICE agent fires shots after being hit by a vehicle in Stafford Township, New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/y8ZhlNOql1 — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) June 15, 2026

The suspect remains at-large and police are continuing to search for the vehicle.

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