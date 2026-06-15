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Tipsheet

ICE Officer Struck by Suspect Van; Returns Fire

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 15, 2026 3:17 PM
ICE Officer Struck by Suspect Van; Returns Fire
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

An ICE officer has reportedly shot an individual in New Jersey after being struck by their vehicle. The individual is on the run and a manhunt is underway to capture the fugitive.

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Reports from local news sources stated that the officer had reportedly attempted to apprehend the suspect when he got into a nearby van and then struck the officer while attempting to flee. The officer then fired his handgun at the van and struck it at least once. It is unknown whether or not the suspect was struck by the gunfire.

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Images captured after the incident show that officer involved laying on the ground while being tended to by fellow officers. The officer was later propped up against a bystander vehicle and did not appear to sustain life-threatening injuries.

The suspect remains at-large and police are continuing to search for the vehicle.

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