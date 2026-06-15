B-52 Crashes After Take-Off at Edwards Air Force Base

A B-52 Stratofortress has crashed on the runway at Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County, California.

🚨 BREAKING: A B-52 Stratofortress bomber has CRASHED at Edwards Air Force base in California



No word on casualties at this time, but its not looking good.



PLEASE pray for some sort of miracle for our service members 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ntQ2EAUC2N — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 15, 2026

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Edwards Air Force Base in California confirms that a U.S. B-52 Stratofortress has crashed shortly after takeoff. No word on the crew yet. https://t.co/f3FJ3RS4sM — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 15, 2026

A U.S. Air Force B-52 "Stratofortress" has crashed at Edwards Air Force Base, CA. Emergency crews are responding. The condition of the crew is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/cKCT5GPsQ0 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 15, 2026

A report from the Edwards AFB social media account revealed that the plane had crashed shortly after takeoff at approximately 11:20 AM local time. The report offered no update as to the status of the crew.

ALERT: A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff on the Edwards airfield at 11:20 a.m.



Emergency crews immediately responded to the scene and the situation is ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/x932d3HXHz — Edwards Air Force Base (@EdwardsAFB) June 15, 2026

A large plume of black smoke had been observed rising from one sanction of the runway on cameras from U.C. San Diego.

Did something just happen at Edwards Air Force Base? Currently seeing a large column coming from the base, cams are aligned with one of the runways.



Seems like these two are holding off as well. pic.twitter.com/3vec75KPH0 — DanielFireCopter (@DanielFireTruck) June 15, 2026

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information comes available.

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