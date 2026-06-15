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B-52 Crashes After Take-Off at Edwards Air Force Base

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 15, 2026 3:30 PM
B-52 Crashes After Take-Off at Edwards Air Force Base
AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File

A B-52 Stratofortress has crashed on the runway at Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County, California.

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A report from the Edwards AFB social media account revealed that the plane had crashed shortly after takeoff at approximately 11:20 AM local time. The report offered no update as to the status of the crew.

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BOEING CALIFORNIA MILITARY USA

A large plume of black smoke had been observed rising from one sanction of the runway on cameras from U.C. San Diego.

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