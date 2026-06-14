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Tipsheet

Trump Endorses Mike Collins Ahead of Georgia Senate Run-Off

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 14, 2026 11:30 AM
Trump Endorses Mike Collins Ahead of Georgia Senate Run-Off
AP Photo/Jeff Amy

President Donald Trump has endorsed Rep. Mike Collins in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate race in Georgia.

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Collins is set to take on former Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley in the run-offs on Tuesday. Dooley was widely criticized for his status as a political newcomer who decided against voting at all in 2016 and 2020. Still, the outsider managed to snag the endorsement of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Collins, however, had previously touted the endorsements of Turning Point Action and Laken Riley’s mother, and now has secured Trump’s.

“I don’t know Derek Dooley, and neither does anyone else, but he seems like a nice person. Unfortunately, he has lived outside of Georgia for most of his life, didn’t vote in 2020 or 2016, and said that I lost Georgia in 2020 when, in actuality, the facts have now proven that I won by a lot,” Trump said in the announcement.

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP GEORGIA GOP SENATE

Trump referred to Collins as a “winner” and a “warrior” in his endorsement announcement, and claimed that Collins had “backed me up all the way” on his popular immigration agenda. 

Should Collins win, he will take on Democrat incumbent Jon Ossoff in the November midterm elections.

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