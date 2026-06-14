Trump Endorses Mike Collins Ahead of Georgia Senate Run-Off

President Donald Trump has endorsed Rep. Mike Collins in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate race in Georgia.

President Trump endorses Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) for US Senate in Georgia over Brian Kemp’s pick Derek Dooley. pic.twitter.com/45q1IA8aPs — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) June 14, 2026

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Trump endorses Mike Collins for US Senate in Georgia.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/pQdDbsXU0W — AF Post (@AFpost) June 14, 2026

🚨BREAKING: President Trump has endorsed Mike Collins over Derek Dooley in Georgia Senate GOP Runoff. pic.twitter.com/gKSxG8pDTf — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 14, 2026

Collins is set to take on former Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley in the run-offs on Tuesday. Dooley was widely criticized for his status as a political newcomer who decided against voting at all in 2016 and 2020. Still, the outsider managed to snag the endorsement of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Collins, however, had previously touted the endorsements of Turning Point Action and Laken Riley’s mother, and now has secured Trump’s.

“I don’t know Derek Dooley, and neither does anyone else, but he seems like a nice person. Unfortunately, he has lived outside of Georgia for most of his life, didn’t vote in 2020 or 2016, and said that I lost Georgia in 2020 when, in actuality, the facts have now proven that I won by a lot,” Trump said in the announcement.

Trump referred to Collins as a “winner” and a “warrior” in his endorsement announcement, and claimed that Collins had “backed me up all the way” on his popular immigration agenda.

It is my Great Honor to endorse "MAGA" Mike Collins, a Highly Respected Congressman who has been with me from the very beginning, and is running for the United States Senate in Georgia, a very special place to me, and where we just had a BIG Presidential Election Win with the… — Unofficial Trump on X (@trump_repost) June 14, 2026

Should Collins win, he will take on Democrat incumbent Jon Ossoff in the November midterm elections.

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