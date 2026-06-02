Chuck Schumer Gives Full-Fledged Support to Scandalous Graham Platner

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has recently announced that he has no plans of rescinding his endorsement of scandal-laden U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, crushing rumors that the Democrat party may unite around Janet Mills as the Maine primary elections near.

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🚨 Chuck Schumer defends his endorsement of Graham Platner, who has been exposed for being active on a site often described as “predator’s paradise.”



"Any other subject you got...?! I endorsed Graham Platner!"



What a bunch of SICK people! pic.twitter.com/QMF4Czw5d8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 2, 2026

“I met with Graham Platner today,” Schumer repeated five times during a press conference. “We’re gonna beat Susan Collins and take back the Senate.”

As reporters continued to press Schumer over the vague wording of his statement, Schumer reiterated that he has endorsed Platner and ignored questions as to whether or not that endorsement would shift.

Platner’s campaign has been embroiled in controversy for months. It was recently revealed that Platner had been engaged in sexting conversations with at least six women while married and that he maintained an active account on the anonymous messaging app called Kik.

🚨BREAKING: Graham Platner admits to having an active profile on an app known as a “predator’s paradise.”



Kik has been investigated for its “huge child exploitation problem.” pic.twitter.com/vqjW1TW9dA — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) May 30, 2026

Kik’s user base is largely made up of individuals aged 13-24 and has been referred to as a “predator’s paradise” by law enforcement.

Since the news broke, Platner has ducked from interviews while his campaign has physically intervened to prevent reporters from questioning the candidate about his deviant sexual history.

The Maine primary elections are slated for next Tuesday, June 9.

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