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Massie Doubles Down on Fake Trump Endorsement Text After Backlash

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 19, 2026 5:00 PM
Massie Doubles Down on Fake Trump Endorsement Text After Backlash
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie has doubled down on the false endorsement from President Donald Trump that he pushed during the opening hours of the state’s primary election day.

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Massie’s campaign had previously sent out a text message to voters in Kentucky’s Fourth District using a years-old headline from the Associated Press stating that Trump had endorsed Massie in the graphic. Also included was Trump’s 2022 endorsement of Massie, but the campaign cropped out the date of the endorsement which made it appear as if the congressman had the support of Trump heading into the election.

Trump, who actually endorsed Massie’s challenger Ed Gallrein, quickly issued a statement demanding that the Massie campaign withdraw the misleading text message and reiterated his support for Gallrein.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP KENTUCKY REPUBLICAN PARTY THOMAS MASSIE

“I endorsed Ed Gallrein, a true American Patriot, which Massie knows full well, so the statement that he put out is fraudulent, just like HE is fraudulent,” Trump said in a post on social media.

While Massie may taunt Trump with the slimy strategy on social media, his use of Trump’s old endorsement as well as his insistence to portray the two as aligned in local political ads show that Massie is desperate to keep his name tied to the well-beloved Republican leader.

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