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Tipsheet

Top Zelensky Official Charged in Major Corruption Probe

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 11, 2026 5:00 PM
Top Zelensky Official Charged in Major Corruption Probe
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s former chief of staff has been charged with money laundering in a wide-scale corruption probe, according to a report from the Kyiv Independent.

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The individual who has been charged is Andriy Yermak, who served as Zelensky’s “Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine” from 2020 to 2025. Authorities claim that Yermak had laundered more than $10 million U.S. dollars.

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CRIME ENERGY UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

The outlet claims that, while not named explicitly in a statement from authorities, “a source in law enforcement familiar with the case” confirmed that the top-level advisor had been charged for involvement in a $100 million investigation into the state-run nuclear energy firm Energoatom.

Yermak is the tenth person to receive charges for the scheme, with others including the former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, former Energy and Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, and Timur Mindich, who Reuters has described as being a part of Zelensky’s “inner circle.”

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