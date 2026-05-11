Top Zelensky Official Charged in Major Corruption Probe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s former chief of staff has been charged with money laundering in a wide-scale corruption probe, according to a report from the Kyiv Independent.

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🚨 JUST IN: Volodymyr Zelensky's second in command just got CHARGED as a suspect in a CORRUPTION scandal, accused of being involved in a $100M scheme — FT



Andriy Yermak is cooked.



What did Zelensky know, and when did he know it?



Ukraine is CORRUPT and REFUSES to hold… pic.twitter.com/2TM5PGF5Xr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 11, 2026

Andriy Yermak, ex chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has been charged by Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau in a deepening corruption probe, FT reports. pic.twitter.com/Bszn2Do6Pr — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 11, 2026

Zelensky's top ally and former chief of staff Andriy Yermak has been served with a notice of suspicion by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office following a major corruption investigation. He is suspected of laundering 460 million Hryvnias (over 10 million USD) of… — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) May 11, 2026

The individual who has been charged is Andriy Yermak, who served as Zelensky’s “Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine” from 2020 to 2025. Authorities claim that Yermak had laundered more than $10 million U.S. dollars.

The outlet claims that, while not named explicitly in a statement from authorities, “a source in law enforcement familiar with the case” confirmed that the top-level advisor had been charged for involvement in a $100 million investigation into the state-run nuclear energy firm Energoatom.

Yermak is the tenth person to receive charges for the scheme, with others including the former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, former Energy and Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, and Timur Mindich, who Reuters has described as being a part of Zelensky’s “inner circle.”

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