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Watch This Amazing Interview With the Hero Principal Who Stopped a School Shooting

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 03, 2026 1:00 PM
Watch This Amazing Interview With the Hero Principal Who Stopped a School Shooting
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Oklahoma’s Pauls Valley High School Principal Kirk Moore joined Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday in America to discuss his heroics when he ended a school shooting by tackling a former student wielding two semiautomatic handguns.

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"There's no mistaking what the sound was,” Moore said when asked what motivated him to charge into danger. “It was just very fortunate. When I got through the door to the office, the proximity where he was close enough…it was just a blessing that he wasn't ten or twelve feet away instead of six."

“It’s a gut reaction to protect,” Moore told Fox News about his decision that saved countless lives. “It’s just a blessing that everything worked out the way it did.”

“I pray for our students every day,” he added.

Moore, who received a gunshot during the struggle with the shooter, has been widely hailed as a hero for his actions. Students at the school crowned him as prom king, stating that “it was very sweet of the kids” to bestow the honor upon him.

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CRIME EDUCATION FOX NEWS MASS SHOOTING OKLAHOMA

Victor Lee Hawkins, the former student who planned a Columbine-style attack on Pauls Valley High School, appeared in court for the first time on Friday. Hawkins’ attorneys asked the court to grant a gag order on the case, which was denied by the judge.

Hawkins has pled not guilty to charges relating to case, and has had his bond set at $1 million.

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