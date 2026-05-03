Watch This Amazing Interview With the Hero Principal Who Stopped a School Shooting

Oklahoma’s Pauls Valley High School Principal Kirk Moore joined Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday in America to discuss his heroics when he ended a school shooting by tackling a former student wielding two semiautomatic handguns.

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Oklahoma principal Kirk Moore didn’t think twice.



When a would-be school shooter appeared, he charged straight toward the danger and stopped it. We need more men who step up when it matters most!pic.twitter.com/CGbtMyYc9v — America First Policy Institute (@A1Policy) May 2, 2026

"There's no mistaking what the sound was,” Moore said when asked what motivated him to charge into danger. “It was just very fortunate. When I got through the door to the office, the proximity where he was close enough…it was just a blessing that he wasn't ten or twelve feet away instead of six."

“It’s a gut reaction to protect,” Moore told Fox News about his decision that saved countless lives. “It’s just a blessing that everything worked out the way it did.”

“I pray for our students every day,” he added.

Moore, who received a gunshot during the struggle with the shooter, has been widely hailed as a hero for his actions. Students at the school crowned him as prom king, stating that “it was very sweet of the kids” to bestow the honor upon him.

🚨 NOW — HERO OKLAHOMA PRINCIPAL KIRK MOORE, after saving his kids from a mass shooter:



"I'm a man of faith. I believe God's hands on everything. And that's why it worked out the way it did in my mind." 🙏🏻



"I pray for our students every day. Some of them I pray for more than… pic.twitter.com/ETusyFgHNM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 2, 2026

Victor Lee Hawkins, the former student who planned a Columbine-style attack on Pauls Valley High School, appeared in court for the first time on Friday. Hawkins’ attorneys asked the court to grant a gag order on the case, which was denied by the judge.

Hawkins has pled not guilty to charges relating to case, and has had his bond set at $1 million.