Trump Just Launched a New Crackdown on Iran's Banking Network

The Trump administration has announced that they would begin implementing a new strategy to tackle Iran that focuses on dismantling their “shadow banking” operations.

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🚨 JUST IN: Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent just CRACKED DOWN on 35 entities and individuals that oversee the Iranian Islamic regime’s SHADOW BANKING systems



Bessent has been WATCHING the regime funnel billions of dollars out of the country to evade sanctions and help the IRGC… pic.twitter.com/rWG5VpoAjo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 28, 2026

Iran’s shadow banking system serves as a critical financial lifeline for its armed forces, enabling activities that disrupt global trade and fuel violence across the Middle East. Illicit funds funneled through this network support the regime’s ongoing terrorist operations, posing… https://t.co/AQyXmRVZM4 — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) April 28, 2026

The new round of sanctions will target 35 banks and individuals who are working with Chinese “teapot” refineries which have paid tolls in exchange for freedom of navigation across the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters.

Authorities say that these groups and individuals used financial systems to receive payments for under-the-table oil trades and access to markets for weapons systems and components.

“Iran’s shadow banking system serves as a critical financial lifeline for its armed forces, enabling activities that disrupt global trade and fuel violence across the Middle East,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated in a post on social media. “Illicit funds funneled through this network support the regime’s ongoing terrorist operations, posing a direct threat to U.S. personnel, regional allies, and the global economy.”

Iran’s shadow banking system serves as a critical financial lifeline for its armed forces, enabling activities that disrupt global trade and fuel violence across the Middle East. Illicit funds funneled through this network support the regime’s ongoing terrorist operations, posing… https://t.co/AQyXmRVZM4 — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) April 28, 2026

The move will prevent tens of billions in trade from evading U.S. sanctions on the Persian state, which is reportedly faltering under the economic pressure.

Getting reports that the financial situation in Iran is getting really ugly. — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 28, 2026

Inflation in Iran is on the rise.

In Farvardin (March–April 2026), the 12-month average inflation rate reached 50.6%, while the point-to-point inflation stood at 67%.

Monthly inflation was recorded at 7%. We witnessed and an 8.9% monthly inflation in food and beverages.… pic.twitter.com/NMAgofdBRE — Saeed Ghasseminejad (@SGhasseminejad) April 28, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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