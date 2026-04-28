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Trump Just Launched a New Crackdown on Iran's Banking Network

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 28, 2026 6:30 PM
Trump Just Launched a New Crackdown on Iran's Banking Network
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

The Trump administration has announced that they would begin implementing a new strategy to tackle Iran that focuses on dismantling their “shadow banking” operations.

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The new round of sanctions will target 35 banks and individuals who are working with Chinese “teapot” refineries which have paid tolls in exchange for freedom of navigation across the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters.

Authorities say that these groups and individuals used financial systems to receive payments for under-the-table oil trades and access to markets for weapons systems and components.

“Iran’s shadow banking system serves as a critical financial lifeline for its armed forces, enabling activities that disrupt global trade and fuel violence across the Middle East,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated in a post on social media. “Illicit funds funneled through this network support the regime’s ongoing terrorist operations, posing a direct threat to U.S. personnel, regional allies, and the global economy.” 

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Related:

INFLATION IRAN SCOTT BESSENT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The move will prevent tens of billions in trade from evading U.S. sanctions on the Persian state, which is reportedly faltering under the economic pressure.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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