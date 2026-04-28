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Tipsheet

Marco Rubio Is Standing Up to China Over This Major Trade Partner

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 28, 2026 8:30 PM
Marco Rubio Is Standing Up to China Over This Major Trade Partner
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Trump administration released a statement Tuesday afternoon reiterating their support for the Central American state of Panama as they face an ever more predatory China.

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“We, the nations of Bolivia, Costa Rica, Guyana, Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States, standing together in our shared mission to secure our hemisphere, reaffirm that the freedom of our region is non-negotiable,” the State Department said in a press release.

“We stand in solidarity with Panama,” the statement continued. “Through our renewed commitment to peace, security, and Hemispheric cooperation, we remain dedicated to facing all threats to ensure the Americas remain a region of freedom, security, and prosperity.”

China has come under great scrutiny from the United States after their decision to detain Panamanian-flagged vessels inside of Chinese ports. In an effort to continue to pressure Panama, Chinese authorities have ordered shipping giants MSC and Maersk to cease operations in vital Panamanian ports.

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CHINA PANAMA PANAMA CANAL TRADE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had vocally opposed the Chinese efforts, saying that their actions against legal trade “destabilizes supply chains, raises costs, and erodes confidence in the global trading system.”

This reiteration of protection for critical trade partners is the latest development in what the Trump administration has labeled the “Donroe Doctrine.”

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