Marco Rubio Is Standing Up to China Over This Major Trade Partner

The Trump administration released a statement Tuesday afternoon reiterating their support for the Central American state of Panama as they face an ever more predatory China.

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Panama is a pillar of our maritime system and must remain free from predatory influence. We will not tolerate China’s interference in maritime trade in our neighborhood. #AmericasFirst — Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs (@WHAAsstSecty) April 28, 2026

🚨🇺🇸🇨🇳 The U.S. and five Latin American nations just issued a rare joint statement against Chinese pressure on Panama...



Bolivia, Costa Rica, Guyana, Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States released a coordinated declaration calling out China's "targeted economic… pic.twitter.com/RqOh0ii3in — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 28, 2026

“We, the nations of Bolivia, Costa Rica, Guyana, Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States, standing together in our shared mission to secure our hemisphere, reaffirm that the freedom of our region is non-negotiable,” the State Department said in a press release.

“We stand in solidarity with Panama,” the statement continued. “Through our renewed commitment to peace, security, and Hemispheric cooperation, we remain dedicated to facing all threats to ensure the Americas remain a region of freedom, security, and prosperity.”

China has come under great scrutiny from the United States after their decision to detain Panamanian-flagged vessels inside of Chinese ports. In an effort to continue to pressure Panama, Chinese authorities have ordered shipping giants MSC and Maersk to cease operations in vital Panamanian ports.

🇨🇳China Tells Maersk and MSC to Withdraw from Panama Canal Ports: FT

China has ordered A.P. Moller-Maersk and Mediterranean Shipping Company to immediately withdraw from operating Panama Canal ports Balboa and Cristóbal, according to people familiar, after they took over from CK… pic.twitter.com/tERzxhYoht — CN Wire (@Sino_Market) April 15, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had vocally opposed the Chinese efforts, saying that their actions against legal trade “destabilizes supply chains, raises costs, and erodes confidence in the global trading system.”

This reiteration of protection for critical trade partners is the latest development in what the Trump administration has labeled the “Donroe Doctrine.”

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