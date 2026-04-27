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Tipsheet

This Ilhan Omar Gaffe Was Almost Unbelievable

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 27, 2026 7:00 PM
This Ilhan Omar Gaffe Was Almost Unbelievable
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Rep. Ilhan Omar got dragged on social media Monday afternoon for an outlandish gaffe in which she referred to World War Two as “World War Eleven” in a statement opposing the implementation of the Alien Enemies Act by the Trump administration to deport narco-terrorists from the United States.

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2026 ELECTIONS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ILHAN OMAR MINNESOTA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

I guess that it should comes as no surprise that the congresswoman who "mistakenly" claimed that she was worth $30 million when she apparently doesn't even tout a net worth of $100,000 couldn't tell the difference between two and eleven.

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