This Ilhan Omar Gaffe Was Almost Unbelievable

Rep. Ilhan Omar got dragged on social media Monday afternoon for an outlandish gaffe in which she referred to World War Two as “World War Eleven” in a statement opposing the implementation of the Alien Enemies Act by the Trump administration to deport narco-terrorists from the United States.

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Check out some of the best reactions from online:

World War Eleven.



That's Ilhan Omar, ladies and genetlemen.



Somalia didn't send its best and brightest.pic.twitter.com/A2tb8ZSQP7 — Michael Quinn Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) April 27, 2026

Ilhan Omar says "World War eleven" instead of WW2, obviously mistaking the Roman numeral for 2 (II) as eleven.



11/10 retard



pic.twitter.com/mnDu1odIhU — Retard Finder (@IfindRetards) April 27, 2026

Rep. Ilhan Omar: “The last time the Alien Enemies Act was invoked… during World War ELEVEN.”



She must have gotten her education in the Quality Learing Center. pic.twitter.com/to3h0R2PTV — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 27, 2026

I studied World War Eleven at the Quality Learing Center with Ilhan Omar — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) April 27, 2026

Ilhan Omar realizing her name starts with eleven pic.twitter.com/3xMQgPL94y — Britta | NoSoup4Knowles (@nosoup4knowles) April 27, 2026

Consider the astronomical levels of stupidity on display here. Ilhan Omar doesn’t know how to read Roman numerals AND she thinks there have been 11 world wars. Either one of those would be reasonable justification to remove her from office and send her back to Somalia. But both?… https://t.co/0HXR0D34x6 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 27, 2026

I guess that it should comes as no surprise that the congresswoman who "mistakenly" claimed that she was worth $30 million when she apparently doesn't even tout a net worth of $100,000 couldn't tell the difference between two and eleven.

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