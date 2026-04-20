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Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer Resigns From Cabinet Post

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 20, 2026 6:00 PM
Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer Resigns From Cabinet Post
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be stepping down from her cabinet post to take a position in the private sector, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung announced on social media Monday evening.

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TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

“She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives,” Cheung said of Chavez-DeRemer in the announcement of her departure.

Chavez-DeRemer has not announced which private sector entity that she has accepted a position with. Her sudden departure means that Keith Sonderling, who previously served as the Deputy Secretary of Labor, will step up to lead the department as the Acting Secretary of Labor in the interim.

The Department of Labor will now become the second department to be guided under temporary leadership after former Attorney General Pam Bondi’s departure reassignment earlier this month.

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