You Won't Believe the Latest Lie Leftists Tried to Push About Trump

On Saturday, Leftist conspiracy theorists ran wild with baseless claims that President Donald Trump has mysteriously been hospitalized after the White House called a lid on public appearances mid-day.

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No, you’re just a weapons-grade moron https://t.co/dVW739AyhZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 4, 2026

Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press.



(They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press)



Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working. https://t.co/Tu9KvLnYDR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 4, 2026

BREAKING - X users are now demanding that leftist accounts who ran a targeted campaign spreading false claims about President Trump’s ailing health and hospitalization at Walter Reed Hospital lose monetization.



Free speech, not free to make money off lies. pic.twitter.com/rb8mD4uIHs — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 4, 2026

🚨 FAKE NEWS ALERT: Leftists are DESPERATELY spreading propaganda that President Trump is HOSPITALIZED



It’s a TOTAL LIE



They’re even using a video of DJT being released from the hospital in 2024 after being SHOT IN BUTLER to push their claim



DON’T BELIEVE THEIR BS.



President… pic.twitter.com/jKM9NLs0CG — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 4, 2026

🚨 WOW! It was just confirmed President Trump is STILL working at the West Wing and the Oval Office



The Marine sentry is still standing guard.



He’s not “hospitalized,” he’s a MAN ON A MISSION hard at work! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/47tJZ9sFDP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 4, 2026

Of course, the story was completely false. Still, that didn’t stop all of the usual suspects from peddling the story. Some people even resorted to using footage of Trump’s motorcade departing the hospital after the 2024 assassination attempt.

These were the same people who tried to sell you stories about how Joe Biden was “running circles” around his young staffers despite him going essentially missing after he dropped out of his re-election campaign in 2024. Need I even mention him being locked away during the 2020 election too?

It’s been a slow couple of news days due to the Easter weekend, so it’s no doubt that they had to invent the story wholecloth to keep the engagement money flowing in.