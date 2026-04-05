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You Won't Believe the Latest Lie Leftists Tried to Push About Trump

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 05, 2026 2:00 PM
You Won't Believe the Latest Lie Leftists Tried to Push About Trump
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

On Saturday, Leftist conspiracy theorists ran wild with baseless claims that President Donald Trump has mysteriously been hospitalized after the White House called a lid on public appearances mid-day.

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DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE

Of course, the story was completely false. Still, that didn’t stop all of the usual suspects from peddling the story. Some people even resorted to using footage of Trump’s motorcade departing the hospital after the 2024 assassination attempt.

These were the same people who tried to sell you stories about how Joe Biden was “running circles” around his young staffers despite him going essentially missing after he dropped out of his re-election campaign in 2024. Need I even mention him being locked away during the 2020 election too?

It’s been a slow couple of news days due to the Easter weekend, so it’s no doubt that they had to invent the story wholecloth to keep the engagement money flowing in.

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