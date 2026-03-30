Andy Barr's Desire for a Mitch McConnell Statue Has Come Back to Haunt Him

The Kentucky Capitol may soon see a statue of establishment-darling Sen. Mitch McConnell in its halls, as members of the state legislature are moving to have one erected. The initial push had come from U.S. Representative Andy Barr back in 2024, who is a close ally of McConnell.

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NEW: Kentucky lawmakers are considering putting up a statue honoring Mitch McConnell in the State Capital Rotunda after @barrforsenate suggested the idea.



Andy Barr has referred to Mitch McConnell as his "mentor." pic.twitter.com/K6hBSOD7f8 — Matthew Boyle (@mboyle1) March 27, 2026

It belongs in Kiev, not Kentucky. https://t.co/PlONtbfPEb — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 27, 2026

🚨 McConnell has done more to hurt Trump than any Republican in the country where he blocked his agenda, said all those awful things, and stabbed MAGA in the back repeatedly.



How can Andy Barr claim he’s pro Trump when he’s calling his biggest GOP enemy his “mentor” and pushing… https://t.co/dSi3EdoUXP — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 27, 2026

Good gravy!



The last thing Kentucky deserves is a Mitch 2.0 in the U.S. Senate.



Time for @NateMorris!



He’s the America First outsider — ready to truly represent Blue Grass values & American priorities in Washington. https://t.co/Fg0ykjmUzn — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) March 27, 2026

McConnell did more damage to Trump than any other Republican — vicious attacks, endless sabotage, pure Never-Trump energy. Yet @barrforsenate calls him his mentor and wants a statue in the Capitol Rotunda? You can’t be pro-Trump while worshipping the guy who hurt Trump most.… https://t.co/7ZSJDy6AjO — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 27, 2026

Barr, who is running for U.S. Senate to replace the retiring McConnell, has considered the long-time Republican his “mentor.” He has continued this line of messaging even years after the former top GOP senator began to openly criticize President Donald Trump.

As Mitch McConnell blocks the Save America Act, remember that RINO KY Senate candidate @barrforsenate went on TV a year ago and called Mitch his "mentor."



No wonder Barr stands with McConnell and opposes President Trump on ending the zombie filibuster.pic.twitter.com/MyV3Q1Pbz3 — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) February 20, 2026

Nate Morris, Barr’s strongest opponent in the primary race and the MAGA-orbit frontrunner, has heavily criticized Barr for both the statue and his close ties to McConnell.

🚨 WOW, must watch clip of @NateMorris torching both of his two opponents for being owned by Mitch McConnell and humiliating @barrforsenate for calling McConnell his "mentor" last year.



"I don't know many 50 year old men who still have mentors." pic.twitter.com/fTYRfxpaBp — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 17, 2026

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President Trump singlehandedly saved Kentucky coal and our nation as a whole when he defeated Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris - So if any modern day political figure deserves to be honored with a statue at the Kentucky State Capitol - it's @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/ZPXr7Pshka — Nate Morris (@NateMorris) March 27, 2026

Kentucky will hold their primary elections on May 19.

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