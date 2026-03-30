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Andy Barr's Desire for a Mitch McConnell Statue Has Come Back to Haunt Him

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 30, 2026 5:30 PM
Andy Barr's Desire for a Mitch McConnell Statue Has Come Back to Haunt Him
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File

The Kentucky Capitol may soon see a statue of establishment-darling Sen. Mitch McConnell in its halls, as members of the state legislature are moving to have one erected. The initial push had come from U.S. Representative Andy Barr back in 2024, who is a close ally of McConnell.

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2026 ELECTIONS KENTUCKY MITCH MCCONNELL REPUBLICAN PARTY NATE MORRIS

Barr, who is running for U.S. Senate to replace the retiring McConnell, has considered the long-time Republican his “mentor.” He has continued this line of messaging even years after the former top GOP senator began to openly criticize President Donald Trump.

Nate Morris, Barr’s strongest opponent in the primary race and the MAGA-orbit frontrunner, has heavily criticized Barr for both the statue and his close ties to McConnell.

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Kentucky will hold their primary elections on May 19.

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