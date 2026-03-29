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Los Angeles No Kings Protest Turns Violent As Thugs Target ICE Agents

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 29, 2026 9:00 AM
Los Angeles No Kings Protest Turns Violent As Thugs Target ICE Agents
AP Photo/Olga Fedorova

The Los Angeles No Kings protest escalated into extreme violence, as masked thugs clad with foreign flags attempted to break into a facility housing federal immigration agents and began launching concrete blocks towards officers working to control the crowd. Independent reporters Julio Rosas and Jorge Venture managed to capture the carnage.

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ANTIFA DHS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LOS ANGELES RIOTS

The rioters also spraypainted threatening slogans onto the wall of the facility.

It was reported by Fox News that the No Kings protests were backed by 500 organizations with a total annual revenue of $3 billion. The jarring numbers has led some to believe that the protestors are paid, as an estimated 8 million individuals wasted their weekends nationwide during the demonstrations.

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