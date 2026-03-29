Los Angeles No Kings Protest Turns Violent As Thugs Target ICE Agents

The Los Angeles No Kings protest escalated into extreme violence, as masked thugs clad with foreign flags attempted to break into a facility housing federal immigration agents and began launching concrete blocks towards officers working to control the crowd. Independent reporters Julio Rosas and Jorge Venture managed to capture the carnage.

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NEW: Agitators kick and crowd a DHS building fence in downtown Los Angeles hours after a "No Kings" protest. pic.twitter.com/DDbqk8IOjy — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 29, 2026

NEW: Agitators kick and crowd a DHS building fence in downtown Los Angeles hours after a "No Kings" protest. pic.twitter.com/DDbqk8IOjy — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 29, 2026

Protesters now rallying outside of the federal building with some attempting to break through the barricade , tear gas has already been deployed by federal officers here in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/u8aMg7J2lF — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) March 29, 2026

DHS agents came out to prevent the anti-ICE crowd from breaching the security fence at the federal building in Los Angeles. Agents used pepper balls and tear gas after the crowd started throwing bottles/spitting at them. pic.twitter.com/mmcAggCprk — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 28, 2026

Two piles of rocks that protesters grabbed and threw towards agents over the barricades , agents responded with tear gas and cleared out the crowd for now here in downtown Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/3nKCgK0H6W — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) March 29, 2026

Protesters throwing rocks towards federal agents , massive amounts of tear gas deployed as a response here in downtown Los Angeles the scene is very active here and unlawful assembly has been declared pic.twitter.com/biVRHHWfYD — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) March 29, 2026

DHS agents fired tear gas, used pepper balls and pepper spray to get the anti-ICE rioters away from the building.



The crowd threw back tear gas canisters and used homemade shields to get close to the fence. pic.twitter.com/fNMuxEBnV8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 29, 2026

Anti-ICE rioters are attempting to tear down the security fence around the federal building in downtown Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/pRvGfbA7ZL — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 28, 2026

🚨: Anti-ICE rioters threw chunks of concrete at DHS agents protecting the federal building in Los Angeles. Federal agents responded with tear gas to disperse the crowd. pic.twitter.com/lgn8l5XyW9 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 29, 2026

The rioters also spraypainted threatening slogans onto the wall of the facility.

The scenes from outside the federal building in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/ygUA72b7mC — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) March 29, 2026

It was reported by Fox News that the No Kings protests were backed by 500 organizations with a total annual revenue of $3 billion. The jarring numbers has led some to believe that the protestors are paid, as an estimated 8 million individuals wasted their weekends nationwide during the demonstrations.

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