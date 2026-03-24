Sen. Ted Cruz Just Got Confirmation That the Democrat-Run FBI Was Spying on Susie Wiles After 2020

Senator Ted Cruz’s line of questioning led to an insane confirmation that the FBI had wiretapped a phone call between now White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and her attorney, despite neither of them consenting to investigators listening in during the scandalous Arctic Frost investigation. The wiretap occurred when Wiles was a private citizen.

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🚨 HOLY CRAP! Senator Cruz CONFIRMED that Biden’s FBI wiretapped Susie Wiles during a PRIVILEGED CALL with her lawyer without the consent of EITHER party.



To make it HORRENDOUSLY worse, they then tried to HIDE evidence of their actions by marking the file “prohibited.”



This… pic.twitter.com/8WIg9k9ak9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 24, 2026

Ted Cruz just EXPOSED the truth about Jack Smith subpoenaing 20% of GOP senators with ZERO EVIDENCE, then lying to a judge that they would destroy it if notified.



This is a MUST WATCH!



"Jack Smith went into court and said, I will destroy evidence if I know about the subpoena.… pic.twitter.com/dJek41J826 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 24, 2026

WATCH: Senator Ted Cruz blasts Democrats for not calling out the DOJ’s “abuse of power” with the Arctic Frost investigation:



“When Richard Nixon and his corrupt attorney general and his corrupt administration abused their law enforcement powers to go after their political… pic.twitter.com/AgBs7gUAN9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 24, 2026

Congressional testimony on the investigation into the 2020 election had shown that nearly 200 subpoenas had been issued targeting “over 400” Republican individuals and organizations, some of which had not even existed at the time of Jan. 6 in what was labeled as “a fishing expedition.”

Furthermore, testimony showed that the FBI had discovered absolutely no wrongdoing during their targeted surveillance of conservative politicians and groups, but continued to look into Republicans anyway. The scope of the probe was so great that senior counsel to the Article III Project Will Chamberlain said that it is beyond Watergate.

“These are egregious offenses,” Chamberlain said. “If Watergate was just about a single break in, this is effectively, you know, compound that by 200.”

Some notable organizations outside of electoral politics who were targeted include Turning Point USA and the Conservative Partnership Institute.

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