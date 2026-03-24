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Sen. Ted Cruz Just Got Confirmation That the Democrat-Run FBI Was Spying on Susie Wiles After 2020

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 24, 2026 5:15 PM
Sen. Ted Cruz Just Got Confirmation That the Democrat-Run FBI Was Spying on Susie Wiles After 2020
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Senator Ted Cruz’s line of questioning led to an insane confirmation that the FBI had wiretapped a phone call between now White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and her attorney, despite neither of them consenting to investigators listening in during the scandalous Arctic Frost investigation. The wiretap occurred when Wiles was a private citizen.

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Congressional testimony on the investigation into the 2020 election had shown that nearly 200 subpoenas had been issued targeting “over 400” Republican individuals and organizations, some of which had not even existed at the time of Jan. 6 in what was labeled as “a fishing expedition.”

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DOJ FBI GOP TED CRUZ ARCTIC FROST

Furthermore, testimony showed that the FBI had discovered absolutely no wrongdoing during their targeted surveillance of conservative politicians and groups, but continued to look into Republicans anyway. The scope of the probe was so great that senior counsel to the Article III Project Will Chamberlain said that it is beyond Watergate.

“These are egregious offenses,” Chamberlain said. “If Watergate was just about a single break in, this is effectively, you know, compound that by 200.”

Some notable organizations outside of electoral politics who were targeted include Turning Point USA and the Conservative Partnership Institute.

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Did You See This Clip of Obama's CIA Director Talking About Iran? Matt Vespa
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