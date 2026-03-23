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Charlie Kirk's Mentor Just Died and People Have Already Begun Pushing Conspiracy Theories

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 23, 2026 6:00 PM
Charlie Kirk's Mentor Just Died and People Have Already Begun Pushing Conspiracy Theories
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Jeff Webb, an influential Texas businessman and a mentor of the late Charlie Kirk, passed away on Friday in a pickleball accident, the New York Post revealed. Due to his ties to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, it didn’t take long for some attention-hungry political commentators to start spreading insane theories about Webb’s untimely death.

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Cenk Uygur, founder of the progressive media outlet The Young Turks, posted to social media regarding Webb’s death “that's an incredibly strange coincidence…I don't know what happened but I don't think this is perfectly normal” in a post that had more than 1.9 million views and 15,000 likes at the time of publication.

Uygur then went on a rant sooner after he was called out for his original post, complaining about “journalists” in the “traditional media.” Oddly, he criticized said journalists believing official stories from the government, despite the fact that it wasn’t the government telling the story of how Webb died.

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CHARLIE KIRK TEXAS

This is just another case of the “I’m just asking questions” crowd getting offended when sane individuals point out that their questions are ludicrous. We saw the same thing happen after the tragic assassination of Kirk himself. So many people were so quick to point to the Egyptians or the Israelis because it was somehow inconceivable that an individual so ingrained into radical trans ideology could carry out such a horrifying degree of violence.

Accidents happen. All people, no matter their wealth, political influence, or connections will come to face death. A 76-year-old man dying in an accident is nothing special, but some people on the internet hope that you might think differently because it helps them get clicks.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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