Anti-Trump Republican Has Political Operative Tied to the Most Radical Democrats in Texas on Payroll

Texas Rep. John Lujan has had a troubled past with the America First and MAGA movements in the Republican Party. From blaming President Donald Trump for his electoral losses in 2018 to supporting an amnesty for “great citizens” who came into the United States illegally, he is a dream candidate for RINOs.

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That could not be more apparent after Townhall discovered that Lujan has kept a Democrat political operative used by the radical left-wing Castro brothers on his payroll.

Campaign finance reports have revealed that Lujan has paid thousands of dollars to Leticia Cantu, a political operative who “managed Julian Castro’s successful mayoral campaign” and “has served as a trusted consultant to Congressman Joaquin Castro.” Julian Castro is the former HUD Secretary under President Joe Biden, and Joaquin touts one of the strongest progressive ratings in all of Congress.





Cantu’s biography on her corporate website indicates that she served as the “chief strategist” for Lujan’s campaign when he won his election to the Texas State House. Lujan has continued to cut checks to Cantu this cycle, as she received $4,091.46 in November of last year.





Lujan owes much of his success to the Dade Phelan-establishment in Texas. Phelan, a man Trump has labeled as a “weak RINO,” recruited and funded Lujan’s political endeavors. Lujan later repaid Phelan by nominating him to the speakership of the Texas House. Trump had previously threatened to support a primary challenge against Phelan, and would later endorse an alternative candidate for the speakership.

Lujan will face off against Trump and Rep. Brandon Gill-endorsed Carlos De La Cruz in the run-off election for Texas’ 35th District on May 26.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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