Florida Man Causes Delay to Players Championship For Wacky Escape After Double Homicide

The Players Championship, one of the most prestigious tournaments in professional golf, had a wacky hiccup on Saturday morning after a man wanted for a double homicide attempted to mount his escape by running onto TPC Sawgrass, the course where the tournament is held.

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🚨ℹ️⛳️ FULL DETAILS — Two people were shot and killed in a Walgreens parking lot directly across the street from TPC Sawgrass last night, delaying fan entry to THE PLAYERS. The suspect has NOW been arrested, per @ActionNewsJax



— The suspect, Christian Barrios, 32 was known to… pic.twitter.com/sSjl9S9L1c — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) March 14, 2026

After a shooting last night the suspected murderer allegedly fled the scene onto the TPC Sawgrass grounds



Gates for the PLAYERS now open at 9am🤯 pic.twitter.com/zM0uY9lVgU — Old Row Golf (@OldRowGolf) March 14, 2026

Christian Barrios, a 32-year-old with a long rap sheet, murdered two people in a Walgreen’s parking lot in a domestic incident. He then fled onto the golf course where he confronted an employee before stealing a vehicle to make his escape. Police managed to corner him soon afterward, so he ditched the car and then tried to flee on foot.

It’s unclear why he thought it was a good idea to flee to a venue during the busiest weekend of the year, but it is pretty safe to assume that Barrios isn’t the brightest guy in Florida.

The entire incident led to delay for fans to enter the venue ahead of the Saturday round of the tournament. Tee times were left unchanged.

This is probably the oddest golf-related incident since the arrest of Scottie Scheffler after he struck an officer with his vehicle in an apparent miscommunication during the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

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