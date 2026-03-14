So, That's Who CNN Was Busted Partying With in London Last Month
So, That's Who CNN Was Busted Partying With in London Last Month
So, That's Why Dallas Police Shot and Killed a Member of Jasmine Crockett's Security Team
So, That's Why Dallas Police Shot and Killed a Member of Jasmine Crockett's...
Watch Scott Jennings Absolutely Get Under the Skin of This CNN Guest
Watch Scott Jennings Absolutely Get Under the Skin of This CNN Guest
This Quote From Gov. Stitt Is NOT Good News Regarding Who He'd Pick to Replace Markwayne Mullin
This Quote From Gov. Stitt Is NOT Good News Regarding Who He'd Pick...
VIP
What These Two Girls Are Laughing About Is Beyond Disturbing
What These Two Girls Are Laughing About Is Beyond Disturbing
VIP
A Dissent for the Ages
A Dissent for the Ages
Romanian-Linked Theft Ring Accused of Draining $4M From CA Public Assistance Accounts
Romanian-Linked Theft Ring Accused of Draining $4M From CA Public Assistance Accounts
Trump Announces Build Up of War Ships in the Strait of Hormuz
Trump Announces Build Up of War Ships in the Strait of Hormuz
The Congressman the Left Hates the Most Just Announced a Major Immigration Reform Bill
The Congressman the Left Hates the Most Just Announced a Major Immigration Reform...
The Road to Tehran Runs Through Baku
The Road to Tehran Runs Through Baku
The Parent-Led Rebellion Against EdTech
The Parent-Led Rebellion Against EdTech
It’s Time to Build America With U.S.-Made Materials
It’s Time to Build America With U.S.-Made Materials
DEI Is Dead. Corporate America Just Hasn’t Admitted It Yet.
DEI Is Dead. Corporate America Just Hasn’t Admitted It Yet.
Affordability Is Not a Slogan. Democrats Treat It Like One.
Affordability Is Not a Slogan. Democrats Treat It Like One.
Tipsheet

Florida Man Causes Delay to Players Championship For Wacky Escape After Double Homicide

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 14, 2026 2:45 PM
Florida Man Causes Delay to Players Championship For Wacky Escape After Double Homicide
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Players Championship, one of the most prestigious tournaments in professional golf, had a wacky hiccup on Saturday morning after a man wanted for a double homicide attempted to mount his escape by running onto TPC Sawgrass, the course where the tournament is held.

Advertisement

Christian Barrios, a 32-year-old with a long rap sheet, murdered two people in a Walgreen’s parking lot in a domestic incident. He then fled onto the golf course where he confronted an employee before stealing a vehicle to make his escape. Police managed to corner him soon afterward, so he ditched the car and then tried to flee on foot.

Recommended

So, That's Who CNN Was Busted Partying With in London Last Month Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME FLORIDA FLORIDA MAN SPORTS

It’s unclear why he thought it was a good idea to flee to a venue during the busiest weekend of the year, but it is pretty safe to assume that Barrios isn’t the brightest guy in Florida.

The entire incident led to delay for fans to enter the venue ahead of the Saturday round of the tournament. Tee times were left unchanged.

This is probably the oddest golf-related incident since the arrest of Scottie Scheffler after he struck an officer with his vehicle in an apparent miscommunication during the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's Who CNN Was Busted Partying With in London Last Month Matt Vespa
So, That's Why Dallas Police Shot and Killed a Member of Jasmine Crockett's Security Team Matt Vespa
Israel's Mossad Account Posted Something Interesting About Iran's New Leader Matt Vespa
This Quote From Gov. Stitt Is NOT Good News Regarding Who He'd Pick to Replace Markwayne Mullin Matt Vespa
Watch Scott Jennings Absolutely Get Under the Skin of This CNN Guest Matt Vespa
The Congressman the Left Hates the Most Just Announced a Major Immigration Reform Bill Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, That's Who CNN Was Busted Partying With in London Last Month Matt Vespa
Advertisement