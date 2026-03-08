Arizona Governor Vetoes Bill Honoring Charlie Kirk

Arizona Democrat governor Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill that would have created a license plate honoring the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

"Charlie Kirk’s assassination is tragic and a horrifying act of violence," Hobbs said in a statement announcing the decision to veto the bill. "In America, we resolve our political differences at the ballot box. No matter who it targets, political violence puts us all in harm’s way and damages our sacred democratic institutions.”

"I will continue working toward solutions that bring people together, but this bill falls short of that standard by inserting politics into a function of government that should remain nonpartisan,” she continued.”

The issue had been overwhelmingly partisan, however. The vote for two bills honoring Kirk only advanced to the governor’s desk by a party-line vote. At the time, Democrats signaled that their unwillingness to support the measures was due to a perceived slight against the recently-deceased Jesse Jackson.

In Kirk’s memory, let’s hope that Turning Point Action mobilizing in Arizona to deliver a defeat in Arizona like they have never seen before.

