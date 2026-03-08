That Jesse Jackson Memorial Service Was a Gathering of the Worst People
The Cracks in the Democrat Coalition Were Exposed in Texas Primary
The Covenant Endures: Israel, Iran, and the Test of American Leadership
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 310: 'What Wonderous Love Is This'
The Current Middle Eastern Band-Aid
Anchors Aweigh!
Stop Calling the United States a Secular State
James Talarico’s Time
Iranian Women’s Courage Must Not Be Forgotten on International Women’s Day, Part 2
The Money Doesn’t Lie: Trump Supports Families; Big Abortion Supports Itself
Husbands, Love Your Wives As Christ Loved the Church
The US-UK Relationship in Crisis: Iran Is Only the Latest Problem
Has the American Church Lost Its Way? The Church Pew’s Quiet Contribution to Antisemitism
U.S. Embassy in Norway Targeted by Explosive in New Wave of Attacks on American Diplomatic Outposts
Tipsheet

Arizona Governor Vetoes Bill Honoring Charlie Kirk

Joseph Chalfant
March 08, 2026
Arizona Governor Vetoes Bill Honoring Charlie Kirk
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Arizona Democrat governor Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill that would have created a license plate honoring the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

"Charlie Kirk’s assassination is tragic and a horrifying act of violence," Hobbs said in a statement announcing the decision to veto the bill. "In America, we resolve our political differences at the ballot box. No matter who it targets, political violence puts us all in harm’s way and damages our sacred democratic institutions.”

"I will continue working toward solutions that bring people together, but this bill falls short of that standard by inserting politics into a function of government that should remain nonpartisan,” she continued.”

The issue had been overwhelmingly partisan, however. The vote for two bills honoring Kirk only advanced to the governor’s desk by a party-line vote. At the time, Democrats signaled that their unwillingness to support the measures was due to a perceived slight against the recently-deceased Jesse Jackson.

In Kirk’s memory, let’s hope that Turning Point Action mobilizing in Arizona to deliver a defeat in Arizona like they have never seen before.

