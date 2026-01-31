Iran Has Hatched a New Plan to Take Down American Bombers and It Is Hilariously Bad

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has released a new video that shows how they plan on destroying American B-2 bombers should they attempt to strike the Persian state once more.

This animation is published by the IRGC.



Demonstrating how they’ll be taking down the B-2 bomber if it enters the Iranian airspace. pic.twitter.com/PlQln2kF1P — Daily Iran News (@DailyIranNews) January 30, 2026

The animated video shows a poorly rendered B-2…taking off from an aircraft carrier…while the Iranians shoot it down with a Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft battery…which is based on the same aircraft carrier.

Social media had a field day picking apart the ridiculousness of the animation and the arrogance of the Iranian military after their destruction via the B-2 in Operation Midnight Hammer back in June 2025.

“Feed me the creator of this animation.” https://t.co/yYjelJGHo0 pic.twitter.com/UYl7hcVElG — John William Sherrod (@jwsherrod) January 30, 2026

The bowling alley when I pick up a spare https://t.co/AK0vGt6bPS — Analytic Valley Girl Chris (@ChrisExpTheNews) January 30, 2026

Scrappy-Doo levels of “I could take him, I could take him, let me at ‘em” going on here https://t.co/ky0d09sA4g — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 30, 2026

Wow, just that easy, eh?



And the B-2s even fly around with their landing gear down.



You guys are very smart. https://t.co/vebXADqnuz — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 30, 2026

How'd that work out for y'all the last time?



Oh, right... https://t.co/hS3EKgOmnz pic.twitter.com/zCSKeSx18E — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 31, 2026

History says otherwise. Do not mess with @realDonaldTrump you will lose. https://t.co/wkgeUygBvG — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) January 30, 2026

Whose carrier are they using in this scenario? https://t.co/D7T7RVloQa — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 30, 2026

The IRGC’s decision to publish the animation leaves an obvious (and rhetorical) question: why didn’t you just do this the first time around?