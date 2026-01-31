Deport Every Single Illegal Alien Possible
Tipsheet

Iran Has Hatched a New Plan to Take Down American Bombers and It Is Hilariously Bad

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 31, 2026 10:00 AM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has released a new video that shows how they plan on destroying American B-2 bombers should they attempt to strike the Persian state once more.

The animated video shows a poorly rendered B-2…taking off from an aircraft carrier…while the Iranians shoot it down with a Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft battery…which is based on the same aircraft carrier.

Social media had a field day picking apart the ridiculousness of the animation and the arrogance of the Iranian military after their destruction via the B-2 in Operation Midnight Hammer back in June 2025.

The IRGC’s decision to publish the animation leaves an obvious (and rhetorical) question: why didn’t you just do this the first time around?

