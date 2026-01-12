Wait, That's the Reasoning Behind Minnesota's Anti-ICE Lawsuit Against the Federal Governm...
Tipsheet

Meta Taps Trump Ally for High Level Job

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 12, 2026 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Dina Powell McCormick has been brought on by the social media giant Meta to serve as its President and Vice Chair, the company recently announced.

Powell McCormick formerly served as Deputy National Security Advisor for President Donald Trump until 2018, and worked as the Director of White House Personnel for President George W. Bush from 2003 to 2005.

“Dina’s experience at the highest levels of global finance, combined with her deep relationships around the world, makes her uniquely suited to help Meta manage this next phase of growth as the company’s President and Vice Chairman,” said Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement.

"Dina will be a member of Meta’s management team, helping guide the company’s overall strategy and execution," the company said. "She will partner with the compute and infrastructure teams to ensure our multi-billion-dollar investments execute against our goals and drive positive economic impact in the communities where we operate around the world."

President Trump expressed his congratulations to both Meta and Powell McCormick on Truth Social shortly after the announcement.

Powell McCormick is the second former Trump official to be hired by Meta in the past week, as Curtis Mahoney was appointed to be Meta’s chief legal officer on Jan. 6, according to CNBC.

