Tipsheet

Trump Commends National Guard, Marines for LA Response

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | June 12, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump on Thursday praised both the National Guard and the Marines for their response to the anti-ICE riots taking place in Los Angeles County over the last week, since they put LA police officers “in a position to effectively do their job.”

The president ordered the deployment of approximately 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to LA over the weekend to counter the riots.

“Los Angeles was safe and sound for the last two nights. Our great National Guard, with a little help from the Marines, put the L.A. Police in a position to effectively do their job. They all worked well together, but without the Military, Los Angeles would be a crime scene like we haven’t seen in years. Governor Gaven NewScum had totally lost control of the situation. He should be saying THANK YOU for saving his ass, instead of trying to justify his mistakes and incompetence!!!” Trump posted to Truth Social.

Both Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass, both Democrats, are resisting the administration’s efforts. Newsom has criticized the fact that the National Guard was deployed without consulting him, while Bass stated that ICE was conducting enforcement operations in the city in order to “sow a sense of terror.”

However, the administration has stood up for ICE's enforcement operations. 

For example, border czar Tom Homan explained what types of criminals ICE was going after in the city.

“ICE arrested significant public safety threats [in] the last few days in L.A. We arrested a murderer — a Vietnamese national who murdered teenagers at a graduation party. We arrested several sexual predators — child sexual predators. We arrested people convicted of armed robbery, arrested people for domestic violence and all sorts of public safety threats,” Homan said

“ICE made Los Angeles a lot safer in the last couple of days. Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass should be thanking ICE for taking these public safety threats off the streets,” Homan added.

