Senator Shows Support For Trump’s LA Riot Response

Senator Tim Sheehy (R-MT) gave his perspective to Fox Business on Tuesday regarding dealing with the riots against ICE going on throughout Los Angeles County over the last week

Host Stuart Varney played a clip of Democrat LA Mayor Karen Bass’s remark that “nothing was happening” in LA prior to ICE’s arrival to conduct raids in the city.

After the clip played, Varney responded that “these men are convicted murderers, rapists, and they would be on the streets of Los Angeles if they’d not been arrested. I don’t understand the mayor’s position.”

In response, Sheehy said that it was “[C]ommon sense, Stu.”

“That’s why we won the last election. Americans want a secure border, cheap gas, safe streets, boys are boys, girls are girls, cops are good, criminals are bad. And as we see today, the Democrats still are pushing non-common-sense policies. She’s sitting there telling us everything‘s fine in LA; there’s no criminals to be seen. Meanwhile, they’re burning cars, attacking cops, wreaking chaos in the streets. So people want safe streets; they want order in the streets, and that’s what the president’s bringing,” Sheehy continued. “Listen, none of us want active-duty troops deployed in the U.S.; of course not, that’s a pillar of our Constitution, but we also need public safety. We need order in the streets, and Americans have every right to feel safe in their own homes.”

Varney then asked if California Democrat “Governor [Gavin] Newsom is going to be begging President Trump for money to fix some of the problems of his own creation in California. Should he get it?”

Sheehy replied that “[I]t all depends on common sense, Stu. When it comes to wildfire spending, they want money to recover from wildfires; [we] absolutely want to rebuild those communities, but not if they’re going to follow the same wrong-headed policies. … And we shouldn’t be funding subsidies for the state of California if they’re not going to enforce laws in their own streets, and the federal government has to come in and do the job in the state, city, and county. Then we shouldn’t be paying for that either. So if they’re going to take care of their own house, we will certainly help them, but we shouldn’t be paying for policies that are bad for America.”

Trump administration border czar Tom Homan elaborated Monday on who ICE was going after when going to LA in the first place.

“ICE arrested significant public safety threats [in] the last few days in L.A. We arrested a murderer — a Vietnamese national who murdered teenagers at a graduation party. We arrested several sexual predators — child sexual predators. We arrested people convicted of armed robbery, arrested people for domestic violence and all sorts of public safety threats,” Homan said.