Trump Calls for Investigating Kamala’s Celebrity Endorsements

President Trump called for a “major investigation” into Kamala Harris for allegedly paying for celebrity endorsements, such as from Beyoncé, Oprah, Bono, and Bruce Springsteen during her 2024 presidential campaign.

On Monday morning, Trump posted that Harris paid for these endorsements illegally.

“HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT? WHY DID HE ACCEPT THAT MONEY IF HE IS SUCH A FAN OF HERS? ISN’T THAT A MAJOR AND ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION? WHAT ABOUT BEYONCÉ? …AND HOW MUCH WENT TO OPRAH, AND BONO??? I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter. Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment. In addition, this was a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds. IT’S NOT LEGAL! For these unpatriotic “entertainers,” this was just a CORRUPT & UNLAWFUL way to capitalize on a broken system. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!” Trump said.

The Harris campaign was looked at previously for large payments to production companies of celebrities, such as LeBron James, Oprah, and Beyoncé.

The Harris campaign, according to The Washington Free Beacon, paid James’s production company $50,000 for “campaign event production.” The campaign paid Beyonce’s production company $165,000 and Oprah’s production company $1 million.

James did not appear at any Harris events, but endorsed her on social media. Springsteen had performed in Atlanta in October at a Harris rally. Beyoncé had done the same for Harris in Houston. As well, Oprah did a sit-down interview with Harris in Chicago.