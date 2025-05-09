‘Make America Healthy Again’ Vision Shared by Top HHS Officials

Four top officials from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) shared their ideas and visions for helping the country’s healthcare system to improve and for helping to align the department’s goal with the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News on Thursday, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya spoke with host Bret Baier.

“We all share a vision that's been a lifelong vision for all of us, which is to make our country healthy, to have evidence-based science, to have gold standard replicable science, and then use that to challenge what we have — this kind of bedrock system that is destroying our health,” Kennedy said. “The healthcare system in this country is a bundle of perverse incentives that force people to do the wrong thing. And we've turned this country into a sick care system rather than a health care system. And all these people are the people who are gonna change that.”

The goals of Drs. Oz, Makary and Bhattacharya at each of their agencies are to improve Americans’ health and longevity, to focus on more meaningful treatments and cures, and to make quality of care better overall.

“We're laser-focused on the broader picture, the more holistic picture,” said Oz, quoting former Vice President Hubert Humphrey. “He [Humphrey] said, ‘It's the moral obligation of government to take care of those of us at the very dawn of our lives, children, at the twilight of our [lives], the elderly, and those living in the shadows.’ That's our focus.”

Regarding President Trump’s switching of his nominee for Surgeon General, RFK Jr. said that “[new nominee] Casey Means, we felt, was the best person to really bring the vision of MAHA to the American public. She has a unique capacity to articulate it. She's written a book that really mobilized, galvanized the movement. She is an extraordinary — she is excellence in everything that she's ever endeavored.”

“She was the top, the very top of her medical class at Stanford. She is in every — during her residency, she won every award that she could win. She walked away from traditional medicine because she was not curing patients,” RFK continued.