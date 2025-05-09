VIP
Time to Revive Census Reform
Bernie Moreno Just Angered All the Right People in Ohio
They Thought Prison Couldn’t Get Worse Until the Cameras Started Rolling
Yikes: Jen Psaki's MSNBC Show Might Already Be Circling the Drain
Federal Judge Orders Release of Tufts University Student Accused of Aiding Hamas on...
He Thought It Was a Burglary – Now He's Facing a Murder Charge
Democrats Are Fuming After Biden's Excruciating Appearance on 'The View'
Here's the Missing Context on the Story About the 'Undocumented Grandmother' Facing Deport...
The New Pope!
NJ Mayor Arrested at ICE Facility as Democrat Lawmakers Storm Gates in Political...
VIP
We Need to Talk More About Jill Biden's Appearance on 'The View'
Tom Cotton Defends John Fetterman From Hit Pieces
Vance Brushes Off Biden’s Ukraine Critique
Unpleasant Surprises: Extent of Damage From Disastrous Biden Policies Still Being Discover...
Tipsheet

‘Make America Healthy Again’ Vision Shared by Top HHS Officials

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | May 09, 2025 3:30 PM
Pool via AP

Four top officials from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) shared their ideas and visions for helping the country’s healthcare system to improve and for helping to align the department’s goal with the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with Fox News on Thursday, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya spoke with host Bret Baier.

“We all share a vision that's been a lifelong vision for all of us, which is to make our country healthy, to have evidence-based science, to have gold standard replicable science, and then use that to challenge what we have — this kind of bedrock system that is destroying our health,” Kennedy said. “The healthcare system in this country is a bundle of perverse incentives that force people to do the wrong thing. And we've turned this country into a sick care system rather than a health care system. And all these people are the people who are gonna change that.”

The goals of Drs. Oz, Makary and Bhattacharya at each of their agencies are to improve Americans’ health and longevity, to focus on more meaningful treatments and cures, and to make quality of care better overall.

“We're laser-focused on the broader picture, the more holistic picture,” said Oz, quoting former Vice President Hubert Humphrey. “He [Humphrey] said, ‘It's the moral obligation of government to take care of those of us at the very dawn of our lives, children, at the twilight of our [lives], the elderly, and those living in the shadows.’ That's our focus.”

Recommended

Scott Jennings Calls Out Ana Navarro Over What Just May Be Her Most Laughable Point Yet About Biden Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Regarding President Trump’s switching of his nominee for Surgeon General, RFK Jr. said that “[new nominee] Casey Means, we felt, was the best person to really bring the vision of MAHA to the American public. She has a unique capacity to articulate it. She's written a book that really mobilized, galvanized the movement. She is an extraordinary — she is excellence in everything that she's ever endeavored.”

“She was the top, the very top of her medical class at Stanford. She is in every — during her residency, she won every award that she could win. She walked away from traditional medicine because she was not curing patients,” RFK continued.

Tags: HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Calls Out Ana Navarro Over What Just May Be Her Most Laughable Point Yet About Biden Rebecca Downs
They Thought Prison Couldn’t Get Worse Until the Cameras Started Rolling Jeff Charles
NJ Mayor Arrested at ICE Facility as Democrat Lawmakers Storm Gates in Political Stunt Sarah Arnold
Democrats Are Fuming After Biden's Excruciating Appearance on 'The View' Jeff Charles
He Thought It Was a Burglary – Now He's Facing a Murder Charge Jeff Charles
Bernie Moreno Just Angered All the Right People in Ohio Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Calls Out Ana Navarro Over What Just May Be Her Most Laughable Point Yet About Biden Rebecca Downs
Advertisement