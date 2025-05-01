An Update on Dennis Prager
Trump-Appointed Judge Strikes Huge Blow to Administration's Immigration Agenda
Kamala Harris Resurfaces in Speech Bashing Trump—Democrats Hardest Hit
Trump Issues Bombshell Threat to the World – and It Involves Iran
Trump Pulls a Clever Switcheroo on Mike Waltz That Will Have Leftists Foaming...
Top FBI Social Media Censorship Liaison Placed on 'Terminal Leave'
VIP
Short Barrel Shotguns Off National Firearms Act? A Bill Seeks to Do Just...
VIP
Giffords Offers Misleading Claim About 'Gun Violence' in Trump's First 100 Days
Miller Delivers 'Knockout Punch' to Media Over Coverage of MS-13, TdA Deportations
Media Helped Create Laken Riley Act, Rep. Collins Says
Scott Jennings Issues Key Reminders for Liberals on Illegal Immigration, Tim Walz
Mark Levin Warns From Western Wall That Iran Cannot Get Nukes
Psst, Democrats, You Remain Extremely Unpopular
Michelle Obama Made a Bold Statement About Reports of Her Marriage Being in...
Tipsheet

Commerce Secretary: ‘America First’ Is Not ‘America Exclusively’

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | May 01, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Even though there may be risks in markets and politically from President Trump’s rebalancing of global trade, the work on behalf of Americans is long overdue and the rewards outweigh the risks, according to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Advertisement

“Let's just get it fair. It'll be better for America, I get it, but we're not just America first and America exclusively,” Lutnick told Newsmax. “We are America first, but we love our allies and it's going to work out great for them as well.” 

While President Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are working on the “big dog” challenge of China, Lutnick is in charge of trade deals with “the rest of the world.”

“Everybody wants to make a deal. Of course they do, because we are the consumer of the Earth. So the concept of: ‘Oh, I'm not going to do business with America!’ I'm going to do business with who?! We're the customer, right? If you ignore the customer, you do it at your own peril. We all know that. We're the greatest buyer of everybody's products, so they all need to sell to us. They all want to sell to us. We want to buy from them, but let's do it fairly. We need to be able to sell our products; you can't block us out and take advantage of us,” Lutnick said.

Recommended

Trump Pulls a Clever Switcheroo on Mike Waltz That Will Have Leftists Foaming at the Mouth Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Balancing the trade deficit will be helpful in relaxing concerns in the global market, Wall Street, and among Americans in general, Lutnick said, estimating as well that the U.S. gives 4 percent of GDP to other nations, based on a $30 trillion annual gross domestic product.

Lutnick believes that Trump can affect U.S. GDP by 2 to 3 percentage points per year.

“You take that awesome economy, the greatest economy in the world, and you put the right guy in the Oval Office, Donald Trump, you could have 2-3 points of GDP growth. We've let everybody else take advantage of us,” Lutnick said.

Tags: TRADE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Pulls a Clever Switcheroo on Mike Waltz That Will Have Leftists Foaming at the Mouth Jeff Charles
Trump Administration Eyes New Destination for Illegal Immigrants – and It's Not El Salvador Jeff Charles
Trump Issues Bombshell Threat to the World – and It Involves Iran Jeff Charles
Stephen Miller Takes a Flamethrower to the Child Mutilators Katie Pavlich
An Update on Dennis Prager Katie Pavlich
Trump-Appointed Judge Strikes Huge Blow to Administration's Immigration Agenda Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Pulls a Clever Switcheroo on Mike Waltz That Will Have Leftists Foaming at the Mouth Jeff Charles
Advertisement