Watch Darrell Issa Obliterate Jasmine Crockett's Self-Righteous Performance About Protecti...
Matt Taibbi Lays Out Biden-Era Censorship of Conservatives on Social Media
Right Before Corey Booker Began His Crying on the Senate Floor, His Staffer...
VIP
Let's Keep One Thing in Mind on 'Ghost Gun' Case, Despite California's Worries
VIP
NRA Files Lawsuit Challenging Colorado's Gun Excise Tax
Dems' Hopes Dashed As Republicans Hold Onto Florida's 6th Congressional District With Rand...
LIVE RESULTS: It's Time for Special Elections in America
VIP
Jim Cramer Goes On Ridiculous Rant About Trump Economy
Macron Regime Imprisons Right-Wing Opposition Leader Marine Le Pen, Bans Her From 2027...
Israeli Woman Once Held Hostage by Hamas Receives Prestigious Award From the State...
VIP
Voters in This State Show Support for Creating a State-Level DOGE
Madness: Why British Cops Showed Up at a Family's Home and Arrested Both...
Harvard Funding Under Review Over Antisemitism
Fani Willis Caught Again With Lover After Insisting Affair Ended
Tipsheet

Trump: ‘Maybe 30’ People Interested in UN Ambassador Role

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | April 01, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

President Trump told reporters Monday that there are about 30 people interested in the role of UN ambassador, including Ric Grenell and David Friedman, both of whom were ambassadors in his first administration.

Advertisement

Trump’s comments to reporters in the Oval Office came days after the nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) was pulled so she could remain in Congress, ensuring Republicans keep their majority in the House.

“We have a lot of people that have asked about it, and would like to do it — [former Ambassador to Israel] David Friedman, [former Ambassador to Germany] Ric Grenell and maybe 30 other people. Everyone loves that position. That's a star-making position. And so we'll see what happens,” Trump said.

Grenell told Newsmax last week, however, that he did not want the position. He is currently Trump’s envoy for special missions and the interim director at the Kennedy Center.

“I'm a hard no on this. This is not something that I want to do. I've got plenty to do. President Trump has me doing different things. It's not someplace that I want to go to. I have been there. I care very deeply, actually, about the U.N. But, you know, Elise Stefanik, let's just say, she would have been amazing. She is smart and passionate about world affairs. I think she would have been amazing,” Grenell said. “As President Trump said, there's a lot of good people. He'll pick somebody good. It won't be me. I don't want to go there. That's not in my future. But I will say that we have so many people that could serve there. And President Trump will take a look. and he'll pick the best person. And I'll be at the Kennedy Center or doing something else. But I appreciate your pitch.”

Recommended

LIVE RESULTS: It's Time for Special Elections in America Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Stefanik will continue to serve in Congress, where she plans to continue her work, especially in the area of working against educational institutions for not doing enough to fight antisemitism.

Tags: UNITED NATIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE RESULTS: It's Time for Special Elections in America Rebecca Downs
Watch Darrell Issa Obliterate Jasmine Crockett's Self-Righteous Performance About Protecting Judges Matt Vespa
Madness: Why British Cops Showed Up at a Family's Home and Arrested Both Parents Guy Benson
Macron Regime Imprisons Right-Wing Opposition Leader Marine Le Pen, Bans Her From 2027 Election Sarah Arnold
We've Been Played – Badly Alan Joseph Bauer
Right Before Corey Booker Began His Crying on the Senate Floor, His Staffer Was Arrested Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE RESULTS: It's Time for Special Elections in America Rebecca Downs
Advertisement