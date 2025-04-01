Trump: ‘Maybe 30’ People Interested in UN Ambassador Role

President Trump told reporters Monday that there are about 30 people interested in the role of UN ambassador, including Ric Grenell and David Friedman, both of whom were ambassadors in his first administration.

Trump’s comments to reporters in the Oval Office came days after the nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) was pulled so she could remain in Congress, ensuring Republicans keep their majority in the House.

“We have a lot of people that have asked about it, and would like to do it — [former Ambassador to Israel] David Friedman, [former Ambassador to Germany] Ric Grenell and maybe 30 other people. Everyone loves that position. That's a star-making position. And so we'll see what happens,” Trump said.

Grenell told Newsmax last week, however, that he did not want the position. He is currently Trump’s envoy for special missions and the interim director at the Kennedy Center.

“I'm a hard no on this. This is not something that I want to do. I've got plenty to do. President Trump has me doing different things. It's not someplace that I want to go to. I have been there. I care very deeply, actually, about the U.N. But, you know, Elise Stefanik, let's just say, she would have been amazing. She is smart and passionate about world affairs. I think she would have been amazing,” Grenell said. “As President Trump said, there's a lot of good people. He'll pick somebody good. It won't be me. I don't want to go there. That's not in my future. But I will say that we have so many people that could serve there. And President Trump will take a look. and he'll pick the best person. And I'll be at the Kennedy Center or doing something else. But I appreciate your pitch.”

Stefanik will continue to serve in Congress, where she plans to continue her work, especially in the area of working against educational institutions for not doing enough to fight antisemitism.